No. 14 Oklahoma St. fully focused on winless Baylor

FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2017, file photo, Baylor head coach Matt Rhule watches from the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kansas State, in Manhattan, Kan. Rhule wants all those people texting, telling him to hang in there and asking if he's OK, to know that hes doing great. No, he doesnt like that the Bears are still winless. But while having all those young players on the field is hard, that is an exhilarating part in building a foundation for the future. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner, File)

Oklahoma State likely won't take winless Baylor for granted.

A quick glance at the records, rankings and point spread would indicate the Cowboys should win Saturday's game easily. No. 14 Oklahoma State (4-1, 1-1 Big 12) is still chasing championships while Baylor is trying to simply give itself a chance for a winning season in the fallout from scandal.

There are a few reasons the Bears should have Oklahoma State's full attention.

For one, Baylor has beaten the Cowboys three straight years. For all Oklahoma State quarterback Mason Rudolph has accomplished, he hasn't beaten the Bears.

''This is kind of one I've had circled on the schedule for a while now,'' Rudolph said. ''So I'm preparing hard, getting ready to go and lead my team and play my butt off.''

Second, Baylor pushed Oklahoma before falling 49-41 last month , and the Bears were within a touchdown in the fourth quarter at Kansas State the next week before losing 33-20 .

''They are definitely a good team,'' Oklahoma State running back Justice Hill said. ''Coming back when they played OU, they had a good game. Kansas State was a good game. They are a good team.''

The Cowboys also want to remain in contention for a College Football Playoff spot and the Big 12 title. Oklahoma State already had a costly home loss to TCU and can't afford to slip again.

''We don't have a lot of margin for error right now,'' Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said.

The Cowboys have the No. 2 offense in the nation, and even though they will face one of the nation's worst defenses, they want to come out sharp following their bye week.

''I think we've got enough leadership and guys who will be catalysts for this team and bring energy and enthusiasm,'' Rudolph said. ''It'll seem like we haven't played a game in a while come Saturday, but that doesn't matter after you get out there and snap that first play and get things rolling.''