No. 10 Auburn aims to vanquish demons at LSU's Death Valley

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) -- If Auburn and LSU are playing one another, something memorable is bound to happen.

That's just the way it's been in recent years.

There was Leonard Fournette's breakout game in 2015, when he steamrolled one tackler and sent another spinning off his shoulders.

Last season, there was the apparent game-winning LSU touchdown on a fourth-down play that ultimately wouldn't count - overturned after officials realized the game clock had hit zero moments before the snap.

''Just a huge swing of emotions,'' recalled LSU tight end Foster Moreau.

And not just because LSU lost the game after initially believing they'd won. They also lost their coach the next day when Les Miles was fired. His replacement, Ed Orgeron, is now under plenty of scrutiny himself as LSU (4-2, 1-1 Southeastern Conference) prepares for the latest visit by Auburn (5-1, 3-0), which has climbed to No. 10 in the AP Poll .

''I'm sure there are a lot of memories about Auburn in here. We don't talk about them,'' Orgeron said. ''We're focused on this year's opponent, which is very good and that's enough.''

Auburn has won four straight, including three SEC games by 21 or more points. On Saturday, Auburn is favored by a touchdown, so odds makers don't see quite as much room for error. Neither does Auburn coach Gus Malzahn, for that matter.

''I told our team we've not arrived,'' Malzahn said. ''I'll let them know when we've arrived.''

LSU looked like it was crumbling when it lost at home to Troy just two weeks after being beaten by 30 at Mississippi State. Then last week, LSU showed signs of regrouping, pulling out a one-point victory at Florida.

''They found a way to win,'' Malzahn asserted. ''So I know they're going to have a lot of momentum.''

Moreau said LSU got ''a little bit of mojo, a little bit of swagger back,'' at Florida, but added that beating Auburn ''would kind of prove that we could string together a good series of wins.''