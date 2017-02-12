No. 1 seed? Villanova is focused only on defending its national title

CINCINNATI – Kris Jenkins’ name is part of history now, an indelible part of March Madness lore. His 25-foot shot to beat North Carolina and win the 2016 NCAA championship will be replayed for as long as the Big Dance exists.

But once this college basketball season started, the Villanova senior stashed that shining moment in a mental lockbox and has kept it there.

“Maybe when I retire,” has been his answer to repeated questions about reliving that moment.

“I’ve not heard him mention it,” coach Jay Wright said. “Never. Not even as a joke.”

[Tourney Pick’em is open! Sign up now | Bracket Big Board]

That’s because soaking in the afterglow of last year isn’t going to help Jenkins and Villanova win this year. Defending a national title means relying on the toughness and poise of a champion, but not reliving the glory.

And so ‘Nova has moved on. Quite successfully.

View photos Jalen Brunson scored 17 points in Villanova’s victory over Xavier. (Getty Images) More

At 12:30 p.m. ET Saturday, the Wildcats were declared the No. 1 overall seed for the 2017 tourney in a dry-run revealing of the top 16 seeds by the NCAA selection committee. At 2:30 Saturday, ‘Nova backed up that billing by beating injury-riddled Xavier 73-57, its 24th victory in 26 games this season.

Afterward, Wright said he didn’t even know the committee was revealing its top 16 today. And he sure didn’t know his team was No. 1.

I asked him outside the visiting locker room if he planned to inform his team.

“We won’t even mention it,” he said.

Just as living in the past won’t help win another title, neither will living in the future. Seeding on Feb. 11 guarantees ‘Nova nothing.

Still, at the postgame news conference, Wright acknowledged that it’s “pretty cool” to be the top seed at the moment.

“That’s good,” he said. “That’s probably where we are right now, but you just know it doesn’t mean anything. We’ve all got to finish the season.”

For Villanova, finishing means getting through four road games in the final six. This one was the first. And Xavier’s fans, as always, were ready for the team that has dominated the Big East for four seasons.

When the Villanova team bus pulled up to the Cintas Center here Saturday, a Xavier student laid down in the street to impede its progress. After getting around that brief protest, the Wildcats disembarked and were howled at by a boisterous line of students that had camped out (and lubed up) for the game.

“They were wild when we came in off the bus,” Wright said.

They stayed wild through pregame introductions (which came with fire belching into the sky) and through the first 10 minutes of action. And then Villanova just remorselessly squeezed the life out of the crowd and out of Xavier, which dealt with another injury in what has become a star-crossed season for the Musketeers.

View photos Jay Wright and Villanova were declared the No. 1 seed in the first in-season top 16. More

Leading scorer Trevon Bluiett went down with an ankle injury in the first half, limped his way through a few minutes in the second half and finally shut it down for the game. He went scoreless in 19 minutes and committed four turnovers. For a program that already was without its No. 2 scorer and assist leader in Edmond Sumner (torn ACL, gone for the year) and double-digit 2015-16 scorer Myles Davis (first suspended, then left the team), this was a crippling blow. A promising Xavier season may land on the scrap heap if Bluiett is out for an extended period.

Read More