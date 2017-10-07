Nisby has 4 TDs rushing and Texas Tech pounds Kansas, 65-19

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) -- Texas Tech piled up a whole bunch of points against Kansas on Saturday.

Nothing new there.

The Red Raiders did most of their work on the ground, though, their high-flying offense under coach Kliff Kingsbury showing remarkable balance in a 65-19 rout of the hapless Jayhawks.

That was something rather unexpected.

Desmond Nisby ran for 94 yards and four touchdowns. Justin Stockton had a career-best 161 yards and another score. And the Red Raiders (4-1, 1-1 Big 12) piled up 313 yards rushing in cruising to their 11th consecutive victory over the Jayhawks dating to an overtime loss in 2001.

''We needed to improve that area. Last week it really hurt us not being able to run the ball,'' said Kingsbury, whose team bounced back from an agonizing 41-34 loss to No. 15 Oklahoma State.

''When they gave us an opportunity,'' he added, ''we were moving bodies.''

Nic Shimonek still threw for 233 yards and two scores, and Justus Parker picked off two passes and returned one for a score, to keep the Red Raiders perfect in 10 tries in Lawrence.

''We knew it was very important to start fast,'' Stockton said. ''When the offense has a chance to go down there and score, you have to put points on the board.''

Neither team ever got into rhythm, thanks in large part to nine video reviews called for by Big 12 officials. Six came in the first quarter - including three in a five-play stretch - which made referee Eddy Shelton more unpopular among Kansas fans than anyone on the Texas Tech sideline.

Kansas (1-4, 0-2) trailed 35-7 midway through the second quarter before slowly clawing back, spurred on by a change in quarterback from Peyton Bender to Carter Stanley. The two shared snaps early in the game, but Bender was ineffective and Stanley's moxie seemed to energize the offense.