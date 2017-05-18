Nicky Hayden in ‘extremely serious’ condition with severe brain damage

2006 MotoGP champion Nicky Hayden remains in an “extremely serious” condition following a road accident on Wednesday that has left him with severe brain damage.

Hayden was struck by a car while training on a bicycle in the Rimini region, requiring medical attention at the scene before being transferred to hospital.

The American motorcycle rider was placed in a medically-induced coma and moved hospital, with the latest update being issued at 11am ET on Thursday on MotoGP’s website.

“Nicky Hayden’s condition remains extremely serious. The American, who remains hospitalized in the Intensive Care unit in the Bufalini Hospital in Cesena, has suffered serious trauma with severe brain damage as a consequence,” the statement reads.

“The prognosis remains unknown.

“Hayden was involved in a training accident whilst cycling in Italy. The American superstar was hit by a car whilst out cycling along the Rimini coast, where he has been spending some time following the recent Motul Italian Round of WorldSBK.

“Emergency services were immediately called to the scene and Hayden was transported to local hospital. The 2006 Champion has since been moved to Cesena hospital.

“More updates will come as soon as they are announced.”

