Nick Young reportedly burglarized of $500K in belongings while at the NBA's All-Star weekend

If it feels like celebrities have been the victims of an increasing number of burglaries in the Los Angeles area over the last year or so, your instinct is telling – and it appears that one of the NBA’s most clicked-on is the most recent victim.

[Tourney Pick’em is open! Sign up now | Bracket Big Board]

The Los Angeles Times and other outlets report that Los Angeles Lakers guard Nick Young was relieved of half a million dollars worth of jewelry and other items during the NBA’s All-Star weekend on Feb. 18, all from the 31-year old’s Los Angeles-area home in Tarzana. TMZ was the first to report the theft:

The celebrity burglary thiefstravaganza continues … this time, crooks struck the L.A. home of Lakers star Nick Young (again!) and made off with $500K in cash and jewelry after taking his entire safe!!!

Law enforcement sources confirm … Young’s Valley residence was hit in February when the bad guys entered through an unlocked door and pilfered the NBA star’s valuables.

We’re told crooks took roughly $30k in cash plus 3 gold chains, a custom ring and a locked safe containing other valuables.

[Follow Ball Don’t Lie on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | Tumblr]

From the Los Angeles Times’ James Queally:

Officer Lillian Preciado, a Los Angeles police spokeswoman, said detectives are investigating a break-in at a home in the 19000 block of Wells Street in Tarzana that occurred on Feb. 18 or 19, but she would not confirm the property belonged to Young. No one was home at the time, according to Preciado, who said thieves stole $500,000 in “jewelry and other items” from the residence.

[…]

Young and then-girlfriend Iggy Azaela purchased a $3.4-million Tarzana property from actress Selena Gomez in November 2014.

[…]

The break-in happened the same weekend the NBA was hosting its All-Star Game festivities in New Orleans. Young was on hand to compete in the three-point shooting contest, but got knocked out in the first round.

You read that correctly. Nick Young, best known as perhaps the NBA’s top meme machine for his mercurial play, finally saw fit to streamline his game long enough to earn an invite to the NBA’s Three-Point shootout and All-Star festivities, and a team of burglars took advantage of his absence.

The style of play that made him so maddening to so many coaches over a ten-year career still netted Young a four-year, $21.5 million contract in 2014, but it was his fine work in 2016-17 (40.7 three-point shooting, a career-high, sound play for a struggling and young Lakers team) that sent him to the All-Star weekend in New Orleans, and that trip may have come at a cruel cost.

TMZ reminds that celebrities Yasiel Puig, Alanis Morrissette, and Cesar Millan have seen their Los Angeles-area homes hit by burglars recently, as has singer Nicky Minaj and, perhaps most famous to our readers, Lakers legend Derek Fisher was reportedly relieved of his five championship rings by thieves earlier in 2017.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the Los Angeles Police Department declined to speculate as to any connection between the burglaries.

More on Yahoo Sports:

• Report: Kirk Cousins personally asked Redskins owner Dan Snyder to trade him

• Markieff Morris, after ejection for punting Mason Plumlee’s groin: ‘They better not suspend me for that bulls—‘

• 4-star recruit says he received letter from Ohio State addressed to wrong first name

• Steve Spurrier makes great quip about Nick Saban’s coach of the year award



– – – – – – –

Kelly Dwyer is an editor for Ball Don’t Lie on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at KDonhoops@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

Follow @KDonhoops