Nick Saban on retirement: The thought of not being a part of a team is scary

Nick Saban has no intentions of retiring anytime soon.

That’s not a surprising fact. The Alabama coach is still the standard in college football and will be for some time. And Saban hasn’t publicly teased the idea of retirement. But after Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops’ surprising retirement announcement Wednesday, it’s logical to ask Saban about the possibility.

Saban is 65. Stoops is 56. But while Stoops said he wanted to “go live life” outside of football, Saban said Thursday the thought of not being part of a team scares him. From the Tuscaloosa News:

“As long as I feel good, I love doing it,” Saban said. “I’ve said this before. I’ve been a part of a team since I was 9 years old, and it scares me to death to figure what it’s going to be like when I’m not a part of a team. “As long as I feel healthy and I can do it, we certainly have every intention of trying to do it. If I felt like I couldn’t do it to the standard that I want to do it then I think that would be time not to do it. But I certainly don’t feel like that’s any time soon.”

With Stoops’ retirement, Saban looms as an even larger figure among active coaches. He’s one of just four active coaches who have won national championships. Without Stoops and former LSU coach Les Miles in the coaching ranks at the moment, the other coaches with titles still coaching are Ohio State’s Urban Meyer, Florida State’s Jimbo Fisher and Clemson’s Dabo Swinney.

The three have four titles among them. Saban has five himself. And no one is going to be shocked in the slightest if Saban adds a title or two to his ledger before he calls it quits.

