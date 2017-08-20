Nick Saban has no time for this solar eclipse stuff





How dare the solar eclipse infringe upon preparations for Florida State.

In an incredibly unsurprising revelation, Alabama coach Nick Saban said he is not enamored with Monday’s solar eclipse. He was asked about preparations the team would be making for the eclipse and he had this to say.





“That’s not something that I’m really focused on right now,” Saban said. “I watch the Weather Channel every day, they’re already saying what it’s going to look like in every city in America, so what’s going to be significant?”

You can listen to Saban’s full comments on the subject above. You have to love the question that led to Saban’s answer and you also have to love how the coach has time to watch the Weather Channel every day but not to step outside for a couple of minutes and watch the eclipse in real life. The eclipse may take less time than it takes for Saban to eat his Little Debbie Oatmeal Creme Pie every morning.

But hey, if Saban is preparing to beat Florida State while FSU and coach Jimbo Fisher are dilly-dallying during the eclipse on Monday afternoon and the Tide wins on Sep. 2, you’ll know exactly why Alabama got the victory.

