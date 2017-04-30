Nick Kyrgios pinpoints key strengths of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic

Nick Kyrgios has been one of the most talked about players on the ATP Tour since his emergence last season as one of the brightest prospects in world tennis.

The 22-year-old Australian was ranked number 42 at the start of last year but his three titles in 2016 have helped him climb up the ladder and is currently ranked number 16 in the ATP rankings. Kyrgios has been touted as a future world number one and Grand Slam winner, but over the last year he has been more in the news for controversies off the court rather than on it.

Kyrgios was banned for eight weeks during last season after he was adjudged to have tanked his match against Mischa Zverev at the Shanghai Masters in October last year. The Australian has since returned to action in 2017 and also recorded two of his biggest wins in his career – when he beat Novak Djokovic twice in the span of two weeks.

He has also faced Roger Federer this season, losing on both occasions, while he is yet to face Rafael Nadal, over whom he recorded a shock victory in the round of 16 at Wimbledon in 2014. Kyrgios has given his verdict on the three top players of the current generation and picked out each of their strongest points.

"Roger is the best one two striker on the planet, his opening shots in the point are at the next level," Kyrgios said of the 18-time men's singles Grand Slam champion, as quoted by Tennis World USA.

"Rafa is the best competitor there is, he's there and on it regardless of the score for each and every point," he said of the Spaniard, while also praising the Serb, who he has beaten twice this year: "Novak returns better than anyone I've faced, his ability to get behind each ball is scary."

