Nick Faldo on Jason Day: 'One of the worst decisions I've seen a professional golfer make'

On the 18th hole of the third round of the PGA Championship, Jason Day essentially saw his quest for a second major title derailed due to an extremely poor decision with his second shot on the par-four final hole.

After hitting a wild drive to the right and stymied behind a tree, Day decided to attempt the unthinkable by trying to get to the green in two instead of taking his medicine and chipping out.

Legendary golfer and longtime broadcaster Nick Faldo didn’t mince words and said it was, “One of the worst decisions I’ve seen a professional golfer make.”

Unsurprisingly, Day was only able to advance the ball a few yards into a collection of bushes – even further right than where he was originally. He then was forced to take a drop next to the grandstand and subsequently incurred a one-stroke penalty. Still unable to reach the green, Day laid up into the thick righthand side rough for his fourth shot.

The Australian native then came up well short of the green on his fifth and finally reached the dance floor with a ‘Texas wedge’ on his sixth shot.

Adding insult to injury, Day’s triple bogey putt lipped out, eventually tapping in for a shocking quadruple bogey.

The 29-year-old came into the hole trailing American Kevin Kisner by only four strokes, but due to his disastrous 18th he now sits seven strokes behind the leader entering Sunday.