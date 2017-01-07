Nick Diaz used to smoke marijuana with Kimbo Slice at MMA events

It’s no secret that Nick Diaz is a marijuana aficionado. But what you may not have known is that Diaz once smoked marijuana with the late Kimbo Slice before EliteXC events back in the day. The fighter revealed that bit of information in an interview with Snoop Dogg on The Doggfather’s GGN News show.

“We were always hanging out at backstage at the Strikeforce or Elite XC events and smoke blunts,” Diaz said when asked what he remembers most about Slice, who passed away last June of heart failure. “We would headline the whole show. It was me and Kimbo Slice.”

Diaz and Slice were both featured on EliteXC: Renegade in 2007. Diaz headlined against K.J. Noons while Slice made his professional MMA debut against Bo Cantrell in the co-main event.

“I knew it was the Kimbo Slice show, but it was me and the Kimbo Slice show,” Diaz said. “Because I was the MMA fighter that was bringing the MMA crowd and he was the street fighter bringing the street crowd.”

Diaz lost his fight for the 160-pound lightweight title to Noons via doctor’s stoppage while Slice made short work of Cantrell, scoring a knockout in just 19 seconds.

Diaz didn’t specify exactly when the two would smoke, but the revelation is quite the interesting one.

In the interim, Diaz is waiting to have his first fight in the UFC since being suspended in September of 2015 for, you guessed it, marijuana.