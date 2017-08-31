Why Nick Bosa and college football's deepest defensive line give Ohio State a chance to win it all

COLUMBUS, Ohio – In ranking the Ohio State football team from No. 1 to No. 85 in terms of pure talent and long-term NFL potential, sophomore defensive end Nick Bosa would be a safe pick to top the list. Bosa arrived at Ohio State regarded as the top defensive end recruit in the country, and the feeling among the coaching staff is that his career trajectory is ahead of his big brother, Joey Bosa. The elder Bosa, of course, twice earned consensus All-American honors, went No. 3 overall in the NFL draft and won Defensive Rookie of the Year.

When the defense for No. 2 Ohio State runs out on the field at Indiana on Thursday night, Nick Bosa is expected to be standing on the sideline. While Bosa will play starter snaps and expects to deliver starter production, his technical status as a backup offers a window into the country’s most talented and intriguing position group.

All four of Ohio State’s defensive ends – senior Tyquan Lewis, senior Jalyn Holmes, redshirt junior Sam Hubbard and Bosa – project as NFL starters someday. It wouldn’t be a surprise if three of them end up as first-round NFL selections. The four Ohio State ends are a trash-talking, swashbuckling and chops-busting group known to scour opponents’ Instagram and Twitter feeds for material. Their personalities are as varied as their skill sets – Old Country (Lewis), Sam Squarepants (Hubbard), The Instigator (Holmes) and Lil Bosa. There’s a fraternal quality between them, as they poke fun at Lewis’ fading hairline, Hubbard’s teacher-pet tendencies, Holmes’ trash talk and Bosa’s surfer ethos. “Party at the quarterback,” Lewis said. “We just can’t wait to show off our skills.”

Ohio State’s crew of ends has been coached, developed and refined by Larry Johnson, a soft-spoken 66-year-old assistant coach. Bosa endearingly compares Johnson to Yoda, as he’s earned all the linemen’s respect and trust with his experience and wisdom. Johnson has nurtured a culture so nuanced and special that the oversized talents and personalities are willing to sacrifice statistics and status for the unit. “There’s a love for each other,” Johnson said, “that’s genuine.”

Johnson never cusses, as he’ll yell something like, “Oh, Santa Claus” instead of a cursing cousin. Hubbard issues perhaps the highest compliment to Johnson, that the linemen play not to disappoint him as opposed to fearing his wrath. It’s a vibe that leaves no room for selfishness. “Focusing and worrying about who’s starting and not [starting] would be so irrelevant to our success,” Hubbard said, “it’s not even a thought.”

View photos Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa sheds an Indiana blocker during a game last season. (AP) More

While all four linemen can’t start, they’ll unite on the field for what can be considered the most intimidating package in college football. When Ohio State goes to a nickel defense on obvious passing downs, all four ends spread across the line of scrimmage in what’s nicknamed “The Rushmen” package. The trickiest part is that all four defensive ends from the deepest position group in college football bring a little something different.

Nick Bosa (6-foot-4, 270-pound sophomore) – On the roof of a swanky Chicago hotel during Joey Bosa’s draft party in 2016, Nick Bosa approached Urban Meyer, strength coach Mickey Marotti and Johnson with a simple message: “I want you to know, I’m not expecting to be treated any different because I’m a Bosa,” he declared. He proceeded to produce like a Bosa, compiling five sacks, seven tackles for loss and freshman All-America honors.

Joey occasionally put the bro in Big Brother during his Ohio State career. He stopped living with Ezekiel Elliott after they partied too much and was suspended for the opener against Virginia Tech his final season. “I love that I have Joey ahead of me to really go through it,” Nick Bosa said. “He paved the way, got all the bumps out of the way for me.”

Read More