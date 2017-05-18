NHL unveils 20 greatest teams of all time

In conjunction with its centennial celebration, the NHL on Thursday announced its latest initiative — the Top 20 Greatest Teams.

Two rounds of voting narrowed the field of 96 Stanley Cup winners down to the following list, presented in reverse chronological order:

· 2015-16 Pittsburgh Penguins

· 2009-10 Chicago Blackhawks

· 2001-02 Detroit Red Wings

· 2000-01 Colorado Avalanche

· 1997-98 Detroit Red Wings

· 1993-94 New York Rangers

· 1991-92 Pittsburgh Penguins

· 1990-91 Pittsburgh Penguins

· 1988-89 Calgary Flames

· 1987-88 Edmonton Oilers

· 1986-87 Edmonton Oilers

· 1984-85 Edmonton Oilers

· 1983-84 Edmonton Oilers

· 1982-83 New York Islanders

· 1981-82 New York Islanders

· 1979-80 New York Islanders

· 1977-78 Montreal Canadiens

· 1976-77 Montreal Canadiens

· 1975-76 Montreal Canadiens

· 1969-1970 Boston Bruins

The third and final round of voting starts today (click here to cast your ballot), and will close on Thursday, May 25.

During the Stanley Cup Final, the league will announce the Top 10. The Greatest NHL Team of all-time will be unveiled during Game 4.



