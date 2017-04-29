NHL Three Stars: Talbot denies Ducks; Tarasenko's big night

No. 1 Star: Cam Talbot, Edmonton Oilers

The Oilers took a 2-0 series lead on the Anaheim Ducks thanks to Talbot’s 39 saves during a 2-1 victory Friday night. The Ducks hit double digits in shots for all three periods, including 16 in the final period, but the Edmonton netminder stood tall to help them head home halfway to the Western Conference Final.

No. 2 Star: Vladimir Tarasenko, St. Louis Blues

The Russian sniper potted two goals, including the game winner late in the third period to help the Blues to a 3-2 win over the Nashville Predators. The series is now tied 1-1. Tarasenko now has 22 goals in 40 career playoff games and is third on the franchise’s all-time playoff goals list behind Bernie Federko (35) and Brett Hull (67).

No. 3 Star: Patrick Maroon, Edmonton Oilers



Edmonton had four power play opportunities in Game 2 and Maroon was fortunate to get the only goal out of those chances – a goal that stood as the game winner.

Honorable Mention: Jake Allen stopped 22 of 24 shots faced, including 14 in the third period … Anaheim won 44 of 69 face-offs.

Did You Know?

The 4 #Oilers that have scored Game-Winning Goals this postseason scored 0 GWG for Edmonton during the 2016-17 regular season — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) April 28, 2017





Dishonorable Mention: Not a smart move here by Vernon Fiddler getting ejected in the first period for kneeing Colton Parayko … The loss was Nashville’s first of the playoffs … Ducks goaltender John Gibson has now lost his last five starts against the Oilers.

