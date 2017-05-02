NHL Three Stars: Shattenkirk, Backstrom lead Capitals in Game 3

No. 1 Star: Kevin Shattenkirk, Washington Capitals

Shattenkirk’s first postseason goal for the Capitals ended Game 3 to give Washington a 3-2 overtime victory and cut the Pittsburgh series lead to 2-1. While on a power play, Shattenkirk took a Nicklas Backstrom pass and fired it by a screened Marc-Andre Fleury 3:13 into the extra period.

No. 2 Star: Nicklas Backstrom, Washington Capitals

Backstrom did some work on the power play Monday night, scoring the opening goal 13:05 into the game and then setting up Shattenkirk’s winning tally. He now has nine points in nine games.

No. 3 Star: Braden Holtby, Washington Capitals

Holtby stopped 28 of 30 shots faced and held the Penguins goalless until very late in Game 3. It was another example of where Holby was strong following a game where he was pulled.

Honorable Mention: This is Washington’s fourth OT win this postseason, tying their franchise record set in 1998 … Fleury made 30 saves and did all he could to keep the Penguins in the game:

Did You Know?

Kevin Shattenkirk is 3rd @Capitals defenseman to score an OT goal in the playoffs, joining Rod Langway (1990 DF) and Mike Green (2013 CQF). pic.twitter.com/TW32IDpHU9 — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) May 2, 2017





Dishonorable Mention: Pittsburgh’s power play failed on all five of their chances … Sidney Crosby left the game with an injury early in the first period after a collision in front of the Washington net. Matt Niskanen earned an ejection for high-sticking on the play … Trevor Daley was sitting the penalty box for holding as he watched Shattenkirk’s winner.

MORE FROM YAHOO HOCKEY: