NHL Three Stars: Senators win in OT; Capitals survive elimination

No. 1 Star: Erik Karlsson, Ottawa Senators

Karlsson notched three assists and played a game-high 31:09 in helping his team to a 5-4 Game 5 overtime win over the New York Rangers. The victory put the Senators up 3-2 in their series with New York. Karlsson assisted on the Senators’ goal that forced overtime and the game-winner. He now has 10 assists and 11 points this postseason, which are both team records for a defenseman.

No. 2 Star: Braden Holtby, Washington Capitals

Holtby stopped 20 of 22 Pittsburgh Penguins shots on goal to help his team survive elimination in a 4-2 Game 5 win. Holtby saved all 12 Penguins shots on goal in the third period. The Capitals entered the frame down 2-1, but scored three goals to pull out the win.

No. 3 Star: Andre Burakovsky, Washington Capitals

Burakovsky scored a goal and added an assist to help the Capitals to the victory. He was moved to the first-line for this game from the third-line, swapping places with Alex Ovechkin. This was Burakovsky’s first multi-point game of this postseason.

Honorable Mention: Senators forward Kyle Turris scored the overtime winner and was a plus-2. His goal came 6:28 into the extra session. … Ottawa got two assists each from forwards Clarke MacArthur and Zack Smith. … Forwards Derick Brassard, Tom Pyatt, Mark Stone and Mike Hoffman each scored one goal for the Senators. Brassard’s goal at the 18:34 mark of the third period sent the game to overtime. … Rangers forwards Jimmy Vesey and Jesper Fast each scored a goal and added an assist. … New York defensemen Ryan McDonagh and Nick Holden each scored one goal. … Ovechkin and fellow Capitals forwards Evgeny Kuznetsov and Nicklas Backstrom each scored one goal. With his goal, Ovechkin moved ahead of Alexei Kovalev and into third place by himself for most NHL playoff goals by a Russian-born player. … Washington forward Lars Eller notched two assists. … Penguins forwards Phil Kessel and Carl Hagelin each scored one goal. … Pittsburgh captain Sidney Crosby notched one assist and won 68 percent of his faceoffs in his first game since a Game 3 concussion. Crosby now has 96 career postseason assists, which ties him with Mario Lemieux, Bobby Smith and Joe Thornton for 25th all-time. … Penguins forwards Evgeni Malkin and Nick Bonino also each notched one assist.

Did you know? For the fifth time since the NHL went to a four-round Stanley Cup Playoff format in 1975, all four second-round series will go to at least six games.

Dishonorable Mention: Rangers forward Tanner Glass was a minus-3. … New York goaltender Henrik Lundqvist allowed five goals on 37 shots on goal. … Pittsburgh goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury allowed four goals on 32 shots on goal.

