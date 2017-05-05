NHL Three Stars: Rangers take Game 4, tie series with Senators

No. 1 Star: Oscar Lindberg, New York Rangers

Lindberg’s two second period goals helped give the Rangers a 4-1 Game 4 victory over the Ottawa Senators. Lindberg’s first goal came at the 2:01 mark of the second period and was the game-winner. His second goal came at the 15:54 mark. In this postseason, the Rangers have outscored their opponents 14-4 in second periods. With the victory, New York tied the series at 2-2 with the Sens. Game 5 is Saturday in Ottawa.

No. 2 Star: Tanner Glass, New York Rangers

Glass picked up two assists and now has four points in five playoff games this postseason. Coming into these playoffs, the 33-year-old Glass had two points (one goal and one assist) in 60 postseason games.

No. 3 Star: Henrik Lundqvist, New York Rangers

Lundqvist stopped 22 of 23 shots on goal in the victory. He has allowed two goals on 50 shots on goal in his last two games, both Rangers wins. Lundqvist now has 61 career postseason victories, which ties Tom Barrasso for 13th on the NHL’s all-time list.

Honorable Mention: New York forward Chris Kreider and defenseman Nick Holden each scored one goal. … Rangers forwards J.T. Miller, Kevin Hayes and Michel Grabner along with defenseman Ryan McDonagh each notched one assist. … Senators forward Kyle Turris scored his team’s only goal.

Did you know? The Rangers have scored four goals or more in three straight playoff games for the first time since 2008.

Dishonorable Mention: Ottawa goaltender Craig Anderson was pulled after allowing three goals on 20 shots on goal. … The Senators have led for just 4:11 of this series.

