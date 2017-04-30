NHL Three Stars: Pageau, Fleury fuel Game 2 wins

No. 1 Star: Jean-Gabriel Pageau, Ottawa Senators

The local boy made good. Pageau had four goals in the Senators’ incredible 6-5 double-overtime win over the New York Rangers, to take a 2-0 series lead. That also included two goals in the last 3:19 of regular to tie the game. The best individual effort of the playoffs thus far.

No. 2 Star: Marc-Andre Fleury, Pittsburgh Penguins

Fleury made 34 saves, including 16(!) in the first period, as the Pittsburgh Penguins cruised to a 6-2 win over the Washington Capitals in Game 2 of their series.

No. 3 Star: Phil Kessel, Pittsburgh Penguins

Kessel sniped two big goals and added an assist in the Penguins’ victory. He has four goals on the postseason.

Honorable Mention: Jake Guentzel also had two goals and an assist, giving him seven goals in seven playoff games. … Matt Cullen and Evgeni Malkin had a goal and an assist. … Nicklas Backstrom had a goal and an assist, while Alex Ovechkin had two assists. … Brady Skjei of the Rangers had two goals. … Dion Phaneuf had two assists.

Did You Know? That Penguins fans are savage?

OMG this Penguins fan banner at their rally in DC after Game 2 (via @PensKnittngLady) pic.twitter.com/NLCwmlQRUR — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) April 30, 2017





Dishonorable Mention: The Rangers blew a two-goal lead late in the third period. … Dan Girardi, Marc Staal and Nick Holden were all a minus-2 with no points. … Justin Williams, Marcus Johansson and Evgeny Kutznetsov were a minus-3. … Kevin Shattenkirk was a minus-two, was beaten badly by Matt Cullen for a goal and took a delay of game penalty in the third that led to a goal. . Braden Holtby was pulled after giving up three goals in 40 minutes.

