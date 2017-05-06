NHL Three Stars: Corey Perry, double-OT hero

No. 1 Star: Corey Perry, Anaheim Ducks

Well, what can you say about that Ducks vs. Edmonton Oilers Game 5? Anaheim scored three empty net goals in the last 3:16 of regulation to rally for the tie. Perry assisted on the last two of them. Then he scored the game-winner from Ryan Getzlaf at 6:57 of double-OT, for the 4-3 win. Ducks lead the series, 3-2.

No. 2 Star: Jaden Schwartz, St. Louis Blues

The Blues forward scored the game-winning goal in the third period, as St. Louis climbed back into their series with the Nashville Predators with a 2-1 win. The Preds lead the series, 3-2.

No. 3 Star: Cam Talbot, Edmonton Oilers

The hardest working man in goaltending made 60 saves in the double-OT loss. He broke Dwayne Roloson’s franchise record for saves in a playoff game.

Honorable Mention: Dmitrij Jaskin, filling in for the injured Alex Steen, scored for the Blues. James Neal had the Nashville goal. … Connor McDavid had a goal and an assist. … Ryan Getzlaf, Cam Fowler and Rickard Rackell had a goal and an assist. Jakob Silfverberg had two assists.

Did You Know? The Ducks are the first team in NHL history to tie a Stanley Cup Playoff game with three straight goals with that little time remaining.

Dishonorable Mention: Milan Lucic gave the Ducks a penalty shot, that Getzlaf missed. … Nick Ritchie had a goalie interference penalty, a charging minor and a fight with Zack Kassian that resulted in two misconducts:

Was Talbot interfered with on the tying goal?

Milan Lucic was not happy about goalie interference after the game: