NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs 2017 conference finals schedule, TV listings

We’re halfway home. The conference finals are upon us and we’re just a short ways away from the 2017 Stanley Cup Final.

After a pair of Game 7s ended Round 2 on Wednesday night, we now know that it’ll be the Pittsburgh Penguins versus the Ottawa Senators in the Eastern Conference Final and the Anaheim Ducks and Nashville Predators in the Western Conference Final.

The Ducks, fresh off their 2-1 Game 7 win over the Edmonton Oilers, will have little time to recoup as the West series kicks off Friday night at Honda Center in Anaheim. The Penguins get an extra days rest and will begin their series with the Senators Saturday night at PPG Paints Arena.

Here’s the entire Round 3 schedule:

No two-day breaks in either series, which is nice.

So… who ya got and how many games?

