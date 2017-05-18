NHL reveals 20 greatest teams of all-time, as fan vote continues

As the NHL’s Centennial Celebration rolls on, the voting on the Greatest NHL Teams of All-Time rolls on with it.

Twenty teams remain from the original list of the NHL’s 96 Stanley Cup champions, and the third and final round of voting starts today at NHL.com/GreatestTeams. The voting closes on May 25, and the top 10 are going to be announced during the Stanley Cup Final. The Super Greatest Team Of All-Time will be announced during Game 4 of the Final.

The Top 20 Greatest NHL Teams (in reverse chronological order), as voted by the fans, are as follows:

Please keep in mind that the winners were determined through “head to head” fan votes on NHL.com. Also keep in mind that the champions on the initial list spanned all the way back to 1917, even if apparently we’ve all agreed that the NHL actually started around 1968.

RIP to the 2000 New Jersey Devils, a truly great team, but that’s the homer in me. As long as the fans do the thing and pick the 1983-84 Edmonton Oilers – who had Paul Coffey, while the 1988 team didn’t – as the greatest team of all-time ever, we’re good. (And as long as it isn’t last season’s Penguins.)

Who should be considered the best team of all-time ever in the NHL?

