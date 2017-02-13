NHL ref Wes McCauley puts major emphasis on fighting call (Video)

NHL referee Wes McCauley decided to put some emphasis on his fighting penalty call after Montreal Canadiens forward Andrew Shaw and Boston Bruins defenseman Torey Krug tussled Sunday.

Following the fight, where both players landed some pretty big haymakers on each other, McCauley seemed amped up when he announced that Shaw and Krug had each received five-minute majors.

Five minutes each for FIGHTING! pic.twitter.com/suBQpnfCM4 — Marina Molnar (@mkmolnar) February 13, 2017





McCauley is no stranger to viral in-game calls. He gave a memorable and dramatic goal call after a review in a game last March between the San Jose Sharks and Los Angeles Kings.

When McCauley gets into a call he seems to really like to put his mark on it and this can lead to some extra entertainment when he’s refereeing a game.

