NHL-National Hockey League roundup

May 1 (The Sports Xchange) - The New York Rangers agreed to terms with free agent defenseman Neal Pionk on Monday.

Pionk, 21, played in 42 games for the University of Minnesota Duluth during his sophomore season in 2016-17, registering 34 points (seven goals, 27 assists) and 25 penalty minutes. He established career highs in games played, goals, assists, points and a plus-24 rating.

- -

The Montreal Canadiens agreed to terms on a one-year contract with free agent defenseman Jakub Jerabek, the team announced.

Jerabek, 25, had 34 points (five goals, 29 assists) and 56 penalty minutes in 59 games with the KHL's Vityaz Podolsk in 2016-17. The Czech Republic native ranked fourth among league defensemen in assists and fifth in points.

- -

The Arizona Coyotes signed defenseman Cam Dineen to an entry-level contract.

The 18-year-old Dineen played in 29 games this season with the North Bay Battalion of the Ontario Hockey League, logging six goals, eight assists and eight penalty minutes. He collected 59 points (13 goals, 46 assists) and 18 penalty minutes in 68 games last season with North Bay.

- -

The Washington Capitals recalled forward Chandler Stephenson from Hershey of the American Hockey League.

Stephenson was sent down to Hershey for the first round of its playoffs and had a goal and an assist.