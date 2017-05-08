NHL-Highlights of Sunday's NHL games

(adds later game)

May 7 (The Sports Xchange) - Highlights of Sunday's National Hockey League games:

Predators 3, Blues 1

Ryan Johansen's tiebreaking goal at 3:15 of the third period lifted Nashville Predators to a 3-1 win over the St. Louis Blues and a 4-2 series victory, advancing the Predators to the Western Conference finals for the first time in the franchise's 19-year history.

It was the second marker of the playoffs for Johansen, who took Viktor Arvidsson's feed in the slot, deked from forehand to backhand and beat Jake Allen for the biggest goal in Predators history, giving the home side a 2-1 advantage.

Calle Jarnkrok sealed it with an empty-net marker at 19:00, making him Nashville's 14th different goal-scorer of the playoffs.

Goalie Pekka Rinne and the Predators' defense made the lead stick. Rinne made 23 saves, none bigger than his pad stop on Kyle Brodziak at the goalmouth about halfway through the third period. Rinne has permitted just 14 goals in 10 games in the playoffs.

Oilers 7, Ducks 1

Edmonton Oilers finally built a lead that Anaheim Ducks couldn't overcome.

After blowing a 2-0 advantage in Game 4 and 3-0 lead late in the third period in Game 5, the Oilers came out flying, scoring five first-period goals en route to a 7-1 win on Sunday in Game 6 of a Western Conference semifinal series.

Edmonton evened the series and forced a decisive Game 7 on Wednesday in Anaheim. The winner will face the Predators in the Western Conference finals.

Ducks killer Leon Draisaitl, who now has 20 points against Anaheim in 11 regular-season and playoff games in 2016-17, paced the attack with a hat trick plus two assists. Mark Letestu also had two goals and two assists. Rickard Rakell got one for the Ducks.