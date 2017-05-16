NHL GM of the Year finalists: Oilers’ Chiarelli, Sens’ Dorion, Preds’ Poile

The NHL announced the three finalists for GM of the Year on Tuesday: Peter Chiarelli (Edmonton Oilers), Pierre Dorion (Ottawa Senators) and David Poile (Nashville Predators).

This marks Dorion’s first season of Senators GM, so naturally it’s his first time being a finalist. It’s also the first time for Chiarelli to be a nominee. Poile, meanwhile, earns his fourth nomination.

Here’s how the finalists are determined, via the NHL:

Voting for this award was conducted among the NHL general managers and a panel of league executives, print and broadcast media at the conclusion of the Second Round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

In case you’re wondering, here are previous winners of the GM award.

2016: Jim Rutherford

2015: Steve Yzerman

2014: Bob Murray

2013: Ray Shero

2012: Doug Armstrong

2011: Mike Gillis

2010: Don Maloney

