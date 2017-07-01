NHL Free Agent Tracker: Girardi lands with Lightning

We’ve reached the final checkpoint in this silly stretch of summer days in the NHL.
Free agents officially hit the open market at noon ET and despite the well-known cautions associated with investing on this day, we’ve seen an immediate flurry of transactions.
Continue to check back here for the latest news, and our take on the moves made.
Maple Leafs aim to bolster blue line with Hainsey
Contract: 2 years, $6 million
Previous Deal: 3 years, $8.5 million
PD Take: In what works out to essentially a swap of depth defenseman, the Leafs signed Hainsey to a two-year contract after Matt Hunwick slipped into his role with the Stanley Cup champion Penguins. Hainsey played a fairly significant role down the stretch for Pittsburgh, taking on major minutes as injuries took their toll elsewhere. Before that, he helped groom one of the better young defense units in the league with the Hurricanes. He should be an adequate fit at the margins as the Maple Leafs wait on their prospects to develop.
Cammalleri returns to Kings
Contract: 1 year, $1 million
Previous Deal:
PD Take: The Los Angeles Kings will have worse contracts.
Lightning make Girardi splash official
Contract: 2 years, $6 million
Previous Deal: 6 years, $33 million
PD Take: The Lightning see something different than the Rangers evidently came to realize. The Lightning may be talented enough on the back end to cover up and Girardi’s deficiencies, and make use of what he can do well.
Hanzal heads to Dallas
Contract: 3 years, $14.25 million
Previous Deal: 5 years, $15.5 million
PD Take: Hanzal’s value didn’t take a significant hit despite a disappointing stint with the Minnesota Wild when he was dealt from Arizona at the deadline. With size down the middle and value on both sides of the special teams equation, Hanzal is more versatile, and much more of an offensive threat than Cody Eakin, who Dallas shed in the expansion process.
Williams returns to Raleigh
Contract: 2 years, $9.5 million (TSN)
Previous Deal: 2 years, $6.5 million (CapFriendly)
PD Take: If Justin Williams is chasing that fourth ring, he’s playing the long game with the Carolina Hurricanes. Still a nice raise for a 36-year-old on an up-and-coming team.
Canucks invest in Gagner
Contract: 3 years, $9.45 million (TSN)
Previous Deal: 1 year, $650,000 (CapFriendly)
PD Take: Good for Gagner. After essentially settling for the league minimum in late summer with the Blue Jackets, he’s carved out at least another three seasons in the NHL at almost five times the salary from a season ago.
Bonino headed to Nashville
Contract: 4 years, $16.4 million (TSN’s Darren Dreger)
Previous Deal: 3 years, $5.7 million (CapFriendly)
PD Take: A few weeks after the fact, the Predators match a little better down the middle with the Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins. After lifting the Stanley Cup in consecutive seasons last month in Nashville, Nick Bonino will stick around for a while on a four-year contract. With pace and middle-six skill, Bonino is an obvious fit in Peter Laviolette’s breakneck system.
Wyshysnki: Can Nick Bonino help push Predators to Stanley Cup?
Jets spend big on Kulikov
Contract: 3 years, $13 million (TSN)
Previous Deal: 3 years, $13 million (CapFriendly)
PD Take: It was unmitigated disaster for Dmitry Kulikov in Buffalo last season. This deal might take the cake.
Devils bag Boyle
Contract: 2 years, $5.1 million (TSN)
Previous Deal: 3 years, $6 million (CapFriendly)
PD Take: Forget whatever difference Brian Boyle could have made in depth capacity for a contender.
Mason signs in Winnipeg
Contract: 2 years, $8.2 million (TSN)
Previous Deal: 3 years, $12.3 million (CapFriendly)
PD Take: Next looking to steady the goaltending position with Steve Mason, the Jets will maintain his $4.1-million salary on a two-year term despite his save percentage falling 20 points in the space of two seasons.
Alzner strikes deal with Canadiens
Contract: 5 years, $23 million (TSN’s Darren Dreger)
Previous Deal: 4 years, $11.2 million (CapFriendly)
PD Take: Leave it to the Montreal Canadiens to appreciate Karl Alzner for Karl Alzner. Though he excels in a somewhat limited shutdown style and provides essentially no offense, Alzner has cashed in with Montreal, signing his most lucrative NHL contract after nine seasons in the league. The reported $4.6-million cap hit isn’t outlandish, but the risk certainly outweighs the reward.
Sharp reunited with Blackhawks
Contract: $800K base salary plus games played bonuses (TSN’s Bob McKenzie)
Previous Deal: 5 years, $29.5 million (CapFriendly)
PD Take: Every summer Stan Bowman has to work up a new strategy to help alleviate the constant cap pressure applied to the Chicago Blackhawks. This year, ironically, it’s bringing back those he was previously forced to sell. Unlike Brandon Saad’s return, however, Patrick Sharp is reuniting with the championship core he won three Stanley Cups with at a discounted rate. Sharp was woefully ineffective in a injury-filled final season with the Dallas Stars, but it has to be considered a worthwhile bet that he strike up some renewed chemistry and deliver value on a modest contract.
Wyshynski: Patrick Sharp rejoins Blackhawks on low-risk deal
McElhinney gets two years from Maple Leafs
Contract: Two years, $1.7 million (Maple Leafs)
Previous Deal: Two years, $1.6 million (CapFriendly)
PD Take: Curtis McElhinney was perfectly adequate in a backup role after coming over for the Columbus, but the thought was that the Toronto Maple Leafs would try to upgrade this position this summer. Apparently not. McElhinney has struck a two-year extension to serve as Frederik Andersen’s backup, which will surely keep this save in the in-arena staff’s nightly hype montage.
NHL Free Agency Coverage on Yahoo Sports:
125