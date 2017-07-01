NHL Free Agent Tracker: Girardi lands with Lightning

We’ve reached the final checkpoint in this silly stretch of summer days in the NHL.

Free agents officially hit the open market at noon ET and despite the well-known cautions associated with investing on this day, we’ve seen an immediate flurry of transactions.

Maple Leafs aim to bolster blue line with Hainsey

Contract: 2 years, $6 million

Previous Deal: 3 years, $8.5 million

PD Take: In what works out to essentially a swap of depth defenseman, the Leafs signed Hainsey to a two-year contract after Matt Hunwick slipped into his role with the Stanley Cup champion Penguins. Hainsey played a fairly significant role down the stretch for Pittsburgh, taking on major minutes as injuries took their toll elsewhere. Before that, he helped groom one of the better young defense units in the league with the Hurricanes. He should be an adequate fit at the margins as the Maple Leafs wait on their prospects to develop.

Cammalleri returns to Kings

Contract: 1 year, $1 million

Previous Deal:

PD Take: The Los Angeles Kings will have worse contracts.

Lightning make Girardi splash official

Contract: 2 years, $6 million

Previous Deal: 6 years, $33 million

PD Take: The Lightning see something different than the Rangers evidently came to realize. The Lightning may be talented enough on the back end to cover up and Girardi’s deficiencies, and make use of what he can do well.

Hanzal heads to Dallas

Contract: 3 years, $14.25 million

Previous Deal: 5 years, $15.5 million

PD Take: Hanzal’s value didn’t take a significant hit despite a disappointing stint with the Minnesota Wild when he was dealt from Arizona at the deadline. With size down the middle and value on both sides of the special teams equation, Hanzal is more versatile, and much more of an offensive threat than Cody Eakin, who Dallas shed in the expansion process.

Williams returns to Raleigh

Justin Williams is headed back to the Carolina Hurricanes.

Contract: 2 years, $9.5 million (TSN)

Previous Deal: 2 years, $6.5 million (CapFriendly)

PD Take: If Justin Williams is chasing that fourth ring, he’s playing the long game with the Carolina Hurricanes. Still a nice raise for a 36-year-old on an up-and-coming team.

Canucks invest in Gagner

Contract: 3 years, $9.45 million (TSN)

Previous Deal: 1 year, $650,000 (CapFriendly)

PD Take: Good for Gagner. After essentially settling for the league minimum in late summer with the Blue Jackets, he’s carved out at least another three seasons in the NHL at almost five times the salary from a season ago.

Bonino headed to Nashville

Nick Bonino liked what he saw in Nashville.

Contract: 4 years, $16.4 million (TSN’s Darren Dreger)

Previous Deal: 3 years, $5.7 million (CapFriendly)

PD Take: A few weeks after the fact, the Predators match a little better down the middle with the Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins. After lifting the Stanley Cup in consecutive seasons last month in Nashville, Nick Bonino will stick around for a while on a four-year contract. With pace and middle-six skill, Bonino is an obvious fit in Peter Laviolette’s breakneck system.

Jets spend big on Kulikov

Contract: 3 years, $13 million (TSN)

Previous Deal: 3 years, $13 million (CapFriendly)

PD Take: It was unmitigated disaster for Dmitry Kulikov in Buffalo last season. This deal might take the cake.

Devils bag Boyle

Contract: 2 years, $5.1 million (TSN)

Previous Deal: 3 years, $6 million (CapFriendly)

