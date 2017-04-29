NHL Draft Lottery 2017 Guide: Who do you want to win it?

The 2017 NHL Draft Lottery is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday night, as 15 teams bring all their lucky charms to Toronto, hoping for the chance to draft Brandon Wheat King center Nolan Patrick or Halifax Moosehead center Nico Hischier or someone else they really like in a draft that doesn’t necessarily feature a no-brainer No. 1 pick.

(And by “lucky charms,” we of course hopefully mean Vinny Viola’s son, again.)

The 2017 NHL Draft Lottery will consist of three drawings: the 1st Lottery Draw will determine the club selecting first overall, the 2nd Lottery Draw will determine the club selecting second overall and the 3rd Lottery Draw will determine the club selecting third overall.

The big twist this season is that in addition to the 14 non-playoff teams, the expansion Vegas Golden Knights are taking part in the draft. They will be afforded the exact same lottery odds as the team that finished the 2016-17 regular season in 28th place. They can pick no lower than sixth overall.

(They also royally screwed the Avalanche, who saw their overall chances to the top pick drop by two percent thanks to the Knights’ inclusion.)

Here’s a look at the lottery odds, and which teams do or do not deserve the first overall pick.

1 – Colorado Avalanche (18.0%)

Why They Should Win The Lottery: How about a little something for the effort, right? The Avalanche had the lowest standings points percentage (.293) since the 2005 lockout and the fourth-lowest of the last 20 years.

Why They Shouldn’t Win It: Because it’s the wrong year to have the first overall pick and then trade it, which is what they should do, given the block of Swiss cheese that is their roster.

2 – Vancouver Canucks (12.1%)

Why They Should Win The Lottery: Because Trevor Linden was apparently visited by three ghosts and finally learned the True Meaning of Rebuilding.

Why They Shouldn’t Win It: Because it’s really not fair to Nolan Patrick that he’ll have to get second-line minutes until the Sedins retire around 2025.

Why They Should Win The Lottery: Because it would be nice for their general manager to finally have someone around his age to hang out with. Also, because it’s only fair that a team in Arizona that last year missed out on drafting the best player to ever emerge from Arizona get something for that anguish.

Why They Shouldn’t Win It: Four words—Glendale City Council Meetings.

t-3 – Vegas Golden Knights* (10.3%)

Why They Should Win The Lottery: Oh, c’mon, like Bettman’s not going to fix the lottery so his beautiful baby expansion team gets the first overall pick. You think Bill Foley paid $500 million to pick sixth? And the NHL always fixes the lottery for the benefit of the League (glances at Connor McDavid) oh nevermind…

Why They Shouldn’t Win It: Because the most “long suffering” that fan base has experienced were technical difficulties at the team mascot announcement party.

5 – New Jersey Devils (8.5%)

Why They Should Win The Lottery: So Taylor Hall will stop listening to Lana Del Rey on Spotify and weeping silently at the lineup sheet.

Why They Shouldn’t Win It: (I mean, I’m a Devils fan, so there’s really no reason for them not to win the lottery. Although in true New Jersey fashion, the year they win it is the draft without a franchise player. Hey, Cory Schneider: Where the hell was that .908 save percentage in the Auston Matthews draft?!)

6 – Buffalo Sabres (7.6%)

Why They Deserve To Win The Lottery: Because Buffalo is why.

Why They Shouldn’t Win It: Because no one wants to have to learn the names of a new coaching and managerial staff every three years, in perpetuity.

7 – Detroit Red Wings (6.7%)

Why They Should Win The Lottery: Because this Original Six franchise needs a return to glory and the Little Caesar’s Arena could use some positive buzz on the ice as it opens.

Why They Shouldn’t Win It: Before this season, the last time the Red Wings missed the playoff was the year “Home Alone” was released. So, uh, get in line behind the franchises that don’t have four Cups in 20 years, buckaroos.

