NHL announces dates for 2017 Stanley Cup Final

Both conference finals are knotted a two and will need at least six games to a decide a winner for the fourth straight season.

[Follow Puck Daddy on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | Tumblr]

Now that we know that, the NHL has finalized the schedule for the 2017 Stanley Cup Final, which will begin on Monday, May 29 as we await to find out who will be involved.

Game 1 – Monday, May 29

Game 2 – Wednesday, May 31

Game 3 – Saturday, June 3

Game 4 – Monday, June 5

Game 5 – Thursday, June 8

Game 6 – Sunday, June 11

Game 7 – Wednesday, June 14

[Fantasy Football is open! Sign up now and start winning season early]

June will be an extremely busy month for the league. Here’s what to expect:

• NHL champion crowned

• Buyout period opens

• Vegas Golden Knights expansion draft

• NHL Awards

• Adidas unveils new jerseys

• 2017-18 NHL schedule reveal (likely)

• NHL Draft

The free agency period then opens on July 1 and we’re already thinking about next season.

– – – – – – –

Sean Leahy is the associate editor for Puck Daddy on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at puckdaddyblog@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @Sean_Leahy

MORE FROM YAHOO HOCKEY:



