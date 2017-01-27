NHL All-Star Skills Competition matchups and our picks

The NHL All-Star Game Skills Competition is Saturday in Los Angeles. Once again, it’ll feature all four divisions battling each other, with the winner earning the right to select their first opponent in Sunday’s All-Star Game 3-on-3 mini-tournament, which is obviously a priceless prize.

Here’s a look at which players will be facing each other in the various events and our picks.

Gatorade NHL Skills Challenge Relay: This is the frequently mind-numbing event that features five different events. You have (1) One Timers, with three shooters and one passer per team; (2) Passing, with one passer per team; (3) Puck Control, with one skater per team; (4) Stick-Handling, with one skater per team; and (5) Goalie Goals, with one goalie per team. There will be two heats:

Matchup We Want To See: Frans Nielsen vs. John Tavares in the stupid mini-nets thing, as the Detroit Red Wings forward has a chance to make Garth Snow feel even worse.

Our Pick: The Pacific is set up rather well here.

Honda NHL Four Line Challenge. The latest NHL event, and here’s how it works:

This event involves four shooters from each team. Each shooter will shoot from one of four shooting positions; near blue line, center line, far blue line and far goal line. The first shooter from each team takes two shots from the near blue line in an attempt to score goals in either the upper left or upper right corner of the net. Successful shots score one point for their team. The second shooter from each team takes two shots from center ice in an attempt to score goals in one of the four corners of the net. Successful shots in the lower corners score one point and successful shots in the upper corners score three points for their team. The third shooter from each team takes two shots from the far blue line in an attempt to score a goal in one of the four corners of the net or the five hole. Successful shots in the lower corners or five hole score one point and successful shots in the upper corners score five points for their team. The fourth shooter from each team takes two shots from the far goal line in an attempt to score a goal in the five hole. Successful shots score 10 points for their team. Captains can substitute the fourth shooter with a goalie. A successful shot by a goalie is awarded 20 points for their team.

The participants:

Matchup We Want To See: Mike Smith vs. the thing in front of the net, sinking the puck from the opposite end of the ice to get 20 points for the Pacific.

Our Pick: The Pacific makes sense, but we’ll take the Atlantic.

DraftKings NHL Accuracy Shooting: Two shooters from each team will participate, with two additional players serving as passers. This event will consist of four head-to-head match-ups, with one shooter from each team per round. The goal is to hit four 15- inch diameter targets located in each corner of the net, and for some reason Jonathan Toews isn’t taking part in it.

Matchup We Want To See: Two words – Sidney. Crosby. Versus anyone. Thanks for showing up this year, Sid.

Our Pick: Tavares, last season’s winner.

Bridgestone NHL Fastest Skater. Two players from each team will test their speed, facing off against an opponent in a two-skater race. They’re trying to break Dylan Larkin’s record (13.172 seconds).

Matchup We Want To See: McDavid’s going to win the event, but it would be a blast to see Taylor Hall get a crack at him and some level of catharsis.

