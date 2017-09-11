NFL Week 1 Winners and Losers: The Seahawks have a big offensive problem

Offensive linemen play in obscurity, rarely reaching a level in which casual fans learn their names.

You might not know any of the Seattle Seahawks‘ offensive linemen by name, but after Sunday’s 17-9 loss to the Green Bay Packers you already know that group is the biggest obstacle to Seattle doing much this season.

The Seahawks offense was awful against the Packers, and the reason was the offensive line. Quarterback Russell Wilson was pressured on most of his drop backs, and often he had a Packer in his lap before he got to the final step of his drop. We expect Wilson to perform magic because he has for a while behind bad offensive lines, but there wasn’t much he could do Sunday. The Seahawks scored just three field goals.

It wasted a good defensive performance. The Packers were shut out in the first half, even in great weather conditions and a healthy offense around Aaron Rodgers. The Packers didn’t break through until they got a short drive thanks to a strip-sack on Wilson by defensive lineman Mike Daniels. On Green Bay’s next play, Ty Montgomery had a 6-yard touchdown run. Again, the Seahawks’ offensive line loomed too large in the game.

The Packers hit one big offensive play in the second half, lining up quickly and catching the Seahawks out of position. Jordy Nelson got a 32-yard touchdown against blown coverage. The Seahawks didn’t allow too much more, but the Packers didn’t need anything else. Seattle’s offense had no chance.

The past couple weeks there was a debate about the biggest injury in the NFL preseason, and George Fant rarely got mentioned. He was the Seahawks’ left tackle. Fant played college basketball and before last season hadn’t started a football game since his pee-wee league days, but Seattle was excited about his progress. Fant suffered a season-ending knee injury in the preseason, and as it turns out, that was a major blow. It says something about the state of the Seahawks’ line that losing a left tackle who played basketball in college and had 10 career NFL starts was that important.

It was a strange offseason for the Seahawks, though drama isn’t new for them. A big part of the issue was an ESPN story that described friction between offensive and defensive players. If that was the case, the chemistry won’t get better after Sunday. The Seahawks struggled early last season on offense too and then improved, but the early issues were mostly due to Wilson being injured. This was different. Wilson was healthy on Sunday, though he might not remain healthy for long if the line doesn’t get better.

The Seahawks defense looks like it’s a championship unit, with new defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson and safety Earl Thomas back from a leg injury. The offense might be very good too if the line can block anyone. That won’t be so easy for the Seahawks to fix, and it has already cost them one huge game in a wide-open NFC.

Russell Wilson was pressured most of the game against the Packers on Sunday. (AP) More

Here are the rest of the winners and losers from Sunday’s Week 1 NFL action:

WINNERS

The two highest-paid players in NFL history: The Oakland Raiders made Derek Carr the highest-paid player in league history this summer, and then Matthew Stafford of the Detroit Lions eclipsed him with his own mega-deal. Both looked like they were worth the money on Sunday.

Carr led the Raiders into a tough spot on the road against the Tennessee Titans, who have high hopes for this season. Carr and the Raiders played well in a 26-16 win. Oakland’s defense looked better than it did last season, and Carr was efficient. The Raider was in his first game back since breaking his leg late last regular season, and he finished off the Titans with a beautiful 19-yard touchdown pass to Seth Roberts in the fourth quarter. The Raiders look like they are picking up right where they left off last season, when Carr got hurt.