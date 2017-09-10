NFL Week 1 inactive players lists

Here are the inactive players for Week 1 of the NFL’s regular season slate, as announced by the individual teams on Twitter:

Sunday’s early slate

Jets at Bills

Christian Hackenberg is the backup QB. Complete #Jets inactives for #NYJvsBUF ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/9JTuHndq3y — New York Jets (@nyjets) September 10, 2017









Jaguars at Texans









Steelers at Browns









Cardinals at Lions





#Lions inactives for AZvsDET: Jared Abbrederis

Teez Tabor

Zach Zenner

Tion Green

Zac Kerin

Corey Robinson

Storm Norton — Detroit Lions (@Lions) September 10, 2017





Falcons at Bears





Inactives for #ATLvsCHI: N. Williams

S. Neasman

B. Hill

B. Wreh-Wilson

J. Tripp

S. Harlow

A. Pasztor pic.twitter.com/1a0UhV8rAe — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) September 10, 2017





Raiders at Titans

.@Titans inactives: DB Curtis Riley, DB LeShaun Sims, LB Josh Carraway, LB Nate Palmer, OL Corey Levin, LB Kevin Dodd, DL David King — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) September 10, 2017









Ravens at Bengals





#Bengals Inactives 9/10 #BALvsCIN -WR J. Ross

-S S. Williams

-G A. Redmond

-G C. Westerman

-WR J. Malone

-TE C.J. Uzomah

-DT C. Ringo — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) September 10, 2017





Eagles at Redskins

#Eagles inactives for #PHIvsWAS:

CB Douglas, WR Gibson, CB McDougle, DE Means, RB Pumphrey, DT Qualls, G Warmack — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 10, 2017







