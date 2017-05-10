NFL on TV: 5 ways to make a better broadcast

Welcome to the Wednesday War Room, where your favorite Yahoo Sports NFL writers weigh in on the most serious and critical NFL topics of the day. Read on for how you can join in. Today, we’re talking how to fix the NFL on TV, and suggesting second sports careers for your favorite NFL players. Onward!

Question 1: With the news that NBC is looking to move to fewer but longer commercial blocks, what improvement would you like to see in NFL broadcasts?

Shalise Manza-Young:

My vote: go to the soccer broadcasting model. Let someone “sponsor” the scorebox, let a company pay to have its logo in the corner during replays, put company patches on the uniforms, and the only actual commercials we see is during halftime. A lot of people watching at home who are watching just one game at a time are probably doing what they can to zip through the commercials anyway, or getting up during commercial breaks to refill their cup of salsa, use the bathroom, whatever. This way, the games get shorter, there aren’t as many delays, and game play might be smoother too.

Kevin Kaduk:

Get team-specific announcers. No, this isn’t an anti-Joe Buck stance, though I won’t complain if you want it to be. I just don’t understand why fans of a team can’t get the same set of announcers for all 16 games of a season. As it stands, NFL games are called by a rotating cast of broadcasters who parachute into town and recycle the same notes prepared by the media staff week after week. Plus, if your team sucks, you’re stuck with an uninteresting down-roster duo from CBS or Fox. (The sound of Kenny Albert or Sam Rosen’s voice is instantly depressing to any lower-tier NFC team.)

Yes, getting a dedicated hometown call might open the door for over-the-top homers and it might cost the league a few more bucks. But it would expose fans to more informed analysis about their own teams and less annoying gushing over whatever opposing player is picking your team apart. It’d also allow the broadcast to nurture a stronger bond between team and fan as the broadcasters would give the audience someone to celebrate or cry with.

This wouldn’t be new territory, either. Turner has broadcast the last few Final Fours on three different channels: One with the national Jim Nantz call and the other two featuring announcers associated with the schools. At the very least, the NFL could just pipe in the local radio broadcasts — though that would prevent us from hearing a hundred promo reads for whatever season of “24” or “The Amazing Race” they’re on. (See, this isn’t such a bad idea, is it?)

Jay Busbee:

Second screen, second screen. I’d like to see a dedicated second-screen experience for your phone or tablet, the way that some TV shows already use. Question about whether Leonard Fournette got into the end zone on a dive? Five different camera angles all at your fingertips. Aaron Rodgers throws a miraculous touchdown? Boom, a window’s right there to show you all his best Hail Marys. Antonio Brown hurdles three defenders on a breakaway? Hey, here’s a link to a story about how he trains to get ready for game day. Plus, you can have all your fantasy stats updating in real time along the sidebar. This is a genius idea, and in case anybody is already thinking about it, this is my proof of concept, copyright 2017 Jay Busbee and Yahoo Sports.

Frank Schwab:

The XFL made many mistakes (please, don’t make me list them all) but it also had some great ideas. The best idea it had, aside from “HE HATE ME,” was a general one: Give fans more access. More players and coaches mic’ed up, more cameras on sidelines, more anything that brought fans into the game. The NFL has improved that part of its broadcasts (which, ultimately, is the legacy of the XFL, as told so well in the recent XFL “30 for 30”), but the inside-football stuff still is scrubbed up so we rarely hear what’s really being talked about on the sideline. We’ll never get real-time sound from players or coaches, because NFL teams guard everything like war-time secrets, but it sure would make broadcasts a lot more fun if we could.

Eric Edholm:

I assume this will do away with the touchdown-commercial-extra point-commercial-kickoff-commercial cluster we were forced to deal with, which would be nice. I truly think the next advancement is the inclusion of an analytics expert — either in the booth or back in a studio who can provide on-the-spot nerdy numbers. The game has been trending that way during down time, so why not during games when it matters most? Another one would be a former coach who can talk game-management strategy. To me, so few people understand how to manipulate the clock, timeouts and the like, and that includes the people calling games.