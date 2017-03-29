NFL referees group adds 4 members to start work in 2017

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The NFL Referees Association has added four new members who will start work this season.

Association president Tony Steratore announced Wednesday the additions of Mike Carr, Ryan Dickson, David Oliver and Brad Rogers.

All four took part in the NFL's Officiating Development Program. Oliver and Rogers last officiated games in the Southeastern Conference, while Carr worked in the Big Ten and Dickson in the Pac-12.

''It's a long, tough road to become an NFL official,'' said Scott Green, NFLRA's executive director. ''We congratulate these four outstanding individuals on their selection and welcome them to the union.''

The new officials will help fill in with the recent retirements of head linesman John McGrath, line judge Tony Veteri, Jr., and field judge Bob Waggoner.

