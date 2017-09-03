NFL Preview Week: 15 players lost to injury, suspension or sitting out who will be missed

The 2017 NFL regular season gets underway in just five days, but many teams will be without some key pieces as they line up, whether because of injury, suspension or sitting out. Some are lost for the season, others for a month. But either way, their teams will be forced to adjust in their absence.

Here’s a look at 15 players who will be sorely missed:

RB Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys, 6-game suspension for personal conduct: As of this posting, Elliott’s suspension is still in place, as we’re waiting for arbitrator Harold Henderson’s decision after last week’s appeal hearing. In 15 games last season, Elliott led the league in carries (322, the only player over 300) and yards (1,631), was one of only six running backs to average over five yards per carry (he was at 5.1), scored 15 touchdowns, and had nearly 2,000 yards from scrimmage. As Elliott and the NFLPA seem ready to go to court to fight the suspension if Henderson upholds it, he may not serve the six games at the start of the season – or even this season. But if he serves it, it’s a big loss for Dallas’ offense.

Chiefs RB Spencer Ware will miss the season after suffering a serious knee injury against the Seahawks last month. (AP)

RB Spencer Ware, Kansas City Chiefs, torn PCL and LCL, out for season: Ware emerged as a versatile threat out of the backfield for the Chiefs last season, with a team-best 1,368 yards from scrimmage on 214 carries and 33 catches; he totaled five touchdowns. Ware underwent surgery on his right knee within the last few days, and while the Chiefs do have other options, including rookie third-round pick Kareem Hunt, they have sizeable shoes to fill.

QB Andrew Luck, Indianapolis Colts, shoulder surgery, return unclear: Even in a time where it seems everything can and will be reported, Luck’s recovery and return remain a mystery. The 27-year old former No. 1 pick finally underwent shoulder surgery this offseason, after playing in pain for two years. But while he’s been throwing for weeks, a couple of days ago Colts owner Jim Irsay indicated there’s little chance Luck will play in the opener against the Rams. Indianapolis didn’t place him on reserve/PUP, meaning he can come back at any time, and every Colts fan is left to wonder: when?

WR Julian Edelman, New England Patriots, torn ACL, out for season: Edelman’s numbers are eye-popping, but they don’t have to be – the Patriots have several options at receiver. But when Tom Brady needs him, Edelman is almost always there. Fifty-five of his 98 catches last season went for first downs. The former seventh-round pick was the only New England player with over 1,000 receiving yards last year.

QB Ryan Tannehill, Miami Dolphins, torn ACL, out for season: Everyone has been waiting for Tannehill to take a step forward in his development, and last year he seemed to – which is exactly why the Dolphins hired Adam Gase as their head coach. But he rehabbed a partially torn ACL suffered late in the schedule rather than get it surgically repaired, and in one awkward play in camp, the same ACL was again partially torn. This time, Tannehill and Miami decided surgery was the better course. Jay Cutler played well under Gase when the two were together in Chicago, and if Miami is going to build on the momentum it started last season, it will need the duo to recapture that success.

Colts C Ryan Kelly, No. 78, started all 16 games as a rookie but will not be on the field in the opening weeks of this season as he recovers from foot surgery. (AP)

