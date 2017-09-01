NFL Preseason Blitz: Patrick Mahomes will be a lot of fun to watch

If the 2017 Kansas City Chiefs’ season goes as planned, Thursday night will be the last time we see quarterback Patrick Mahomes this season. In a way that’s too bad, because Mahomes might be one of the most exciting players in the NFL already.

Mahomes wasn’t perfect on Thursday, but he put on a show with some great highlights. Time after time Mahomes showed off his strong arm or his ability to move around in the pocket. It was another impressive night for the first-round pick.

This is still Alex Smith’s team, especially after the Chiefs got the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoffs last season. Smith will be the starter this season as long as the Chiefs keep winning. But Mahomes should give the Chiefs a lot of excitement for the future after his play this preseason.

Mahomes started Thursday against the Tennessee Titans, and made some great splash plays again in a 30-6 win. He threw a beautiful 53-yard pass on a post route to Demarcus Robinson late in the first quarter. Mahomes might have a top-five strongest arm in the NFL already, or close to it. Then on third down later in the drive, Mahomes used his athleticism once he realized the middle of the field was open and scrambled for the first down.

In the second quarter, Mahomes was rolling to his right and threw a laser downfield for a 46-yard gain to Robinson. It was an impressive pass that not all NFL quarterbacks can make. Mahomes made a mistake right after that when he appeared to throw an interception to Titans linebacker Jayon Brown, but a replay review showed Brown didn’t complete the catch.

Mahomes ended the first half with another highlight. He stood in the pocket and delivered a nice touchdown pass to Robinson – who made a nice impression himself in August – for a 28-yard score. Mahomes finished the first half 9 of 16 for 183 yards. Mahomes was pulled at the start of the second half.

Nobody expects Mahomes to be perfect right away, but what he has shown is impressive. The Chiefs traded a 2018 first-round pick to move up to No. 10 and draft him, and that’s looking like a good move so far. Now we just have to wait for the chance to watch him play again.

The New York Jets got to their fourth preseason game and realized that after giving Christian Hackenberg two starts, their starter Josh McCown hadn’t played much before the regular season.

The Jets decided to start McCown in the fourth preseason game, a week that most teams routinely sit 30 or so players including every starter and key backup. There’s a reason for that.

The Jets almost got McCown hurt 10 days before the regular-season opener. Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Joe Walker got a pass rush on McCown and hit him hard on the right side just as he released a pass. McCown stayed down, tried to get off the field after motioning to the sideline and then just went down in pain.

It probably says something about this year’s Jets that they held their breath to make sure their 38-year-old journeyman quarterback wasn’t significantly injured. McCown was OK, and he came back after sitting out a play. Why the Jets would put McCown right back in the game after such a scare is strange, but this is the 2017 Jets. The Jets beat the Eagles 16-10.

Not many players expected to start in Week 1 of the regular season saw time on Thursday night. Indianapolis Colts quarterback Scott Tolzien started, and he might have to start Week 1 because of Andrew Luck’s injury. Other starters got a little bit of paying time, perhaps because they had miss some other preseason games due to injury, but it was rare. Teams do not want to get anyone hurt at the end of the preseason, so close to the start of the regular season.

And somehow, the Jets almost got their starting quarterback hurt.

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett will probably be a significant part of the 2018 New England Patriots. It’s hard to see both Tom Brady and Jimmy Garoppolo being on the Pats next season, unless they give free-agent-to-be Garoppolo the franchise tag (or Brady’s starting spot). Brissett was a third-round pick last year, so the Patriots obviously liked him coming out of college.

