NFL Preseason Blitz: Christian Hackenberg throws a pair of pick-sixes

The New York Jets keep trying, but Christian Hackenberg still doesn’t look like an NFL starting quarterback. He doesn’t look like an NFL backup quarterback either.

The Jets gave Hackenberg another start on Saturday against the New York Giants, even after Hackenberg led the team to minus-3 yards passing in the first half against the Detroit Lions last week. Hackenberg hasn’t shown anything, but he was a 2016 second-round pick. The Jets aren’t going anywhere this season, and they want to figure out if Hackenberg can play.

By this point, the Jets should have their answer.

More

Amazingly enough, Hackenberg looked even worse in the first quarter of Saturday night’s game than he did last week. On his first series he took a sack and had a pass batted down at the line. Later, he telegraphed a pass that safety Landon Collins easily picked off and returned for a touchdown. Throw in a safety on a run play and the Jets offense was outscored by the Giants defense 9-0 in the first quarter. Hackenberg completed 1-of-4 passes for minus-1 yards in the opening quarter. In that first quarter, the Jets had minus-10 net passing yards and trailed 19-0. Words don’t do justice to how ugly it was.

Then in the second quarter, Hackenberg threw a second pick-six. The second one wasn’t entirely Hackenberg’s fault, as Robby Anderson was hit hard by cornerback Janoris Jenkins right after the pass arrived and it was intercepted by Donte Deayon and returned for a touchdown. The pass was a little late and high, but it probably shouldn’t have been a pick-six.

Christian Hackenberg struggled again in Saturday’s preseason game. (AP) More

Bryce Petty actually did some good things in relief of Hackenberg, with 250 yards and three touchdowns. But, in 2017 Jets fashion, he injured his knee and left the game. Coach Todd Bowles told reporters after the game Petty will get an MRI on Sunday. Hackenberg had to come back in after Petty was knocked out and actually threw a touchdown, which made his day seem a little better. He rallied a little bit in the second quarter too, despite the second pick-six, and finished 12 of 21 for 126 yards in a 32-31 loss.

Presumably, the Jets assume veteran Josh McCown will be ready to start the regular season without much preseason work. If the Jets keep with the Hackenberg charade and start him in the regular season, their offense could be historically bad.

More

The New York Giants’ defense has been pretty good this preseason. The offense? Nope.

There were a few signs of a revival from the Giants offense on Saturday night, though it was hard to tell if that was just due to the Jets’ incompetence. The Giants’ defense was great again too, though it was hard to tell if that was just due to the Jets’ incompetence.

The Giants offense, which hadn’t scored a touchdown in two preseason games, started with a big mistake. Right guard John Jerry was beaten badly by Jets defensive lineman Sheldon Richardson, forcing Eli Manning to throw a terrible pass that was intercepted. Jerry was benched after that. The Giants’ poor offensive line could derail their season, and many of its problems haven’t been fixed.

Most of the rest of the night went better for the offense, which was without receivers Odell Beckham and Brandon Marshall. Tight end Evan Engram, the team’s first-round pick, had 32 yards on a pair of catches. Manning went 7 of 14 for 121 yards. The Giants finally scored that offensive touchdown late in the first quarter on an Orleans Darkwa run. Not everything appeared to be fixed, but at least there were positive steps.

Read More