NFL Preseason Blitz: Broncos, Texans probably found their answers at QB

It appears the veteran quarterbacks in Denver and Houston will hold off the younger, more highly touted competition to start the regular-season opener.

The Denver Broncos gave Paxton Lynch the chance to start the second preseason game, and he did nothing to win the job on Saturday night against the San Francisco 49ers. Trevor Siemian seems like the clear favorite to start for the Broncos in Week 1 of the regular season.

The Houston Texans seemed to have a quarterback competition after rookie Deshaun Watson’s solid debut last week, but Tom Savage outplayed Watson on Saturday night and now likely has a big lead over the first-round pick.

The Broncos’ competition seemed open all offseason, but Lynch never really made a move. Observers thought Lynch looked better in joint practices this week against the San Francisco 49ers, but that didn’t carry over to the game, which Denver won 33-14. On an early third down, he missed Demaryius Thomas wide open over the middle and instead forced an incompletion deep to tight end Virgil Green. Lynch misfired on other throws. In the second quarter, he failed to diagnose a third-down blitz quickly enough and was sacked.

Lynch completed 10-of-15 passes but for just 49 yards. He did run for 27 yards on three rushing attempts, but no team wants their offensive foundation to be a quarterback scrambling around outside the structure of the play. Lynch probably needed a big game to challenge Siemian for the starting spot, and Saturday night’s performance was far from that.

Siemian is a safe option who isn’t perceived to have the same upside as Lynch, last year’s first-round pick, but by almost all accounts he has performed better than Lynch on the whole since training camp started. Siemian relieved Lynch on Saturday night and threw a short touchdown to running back De’Angelo Henderson that was wiped out due to a holding penalty, then on the next play Siemian made a nice throw to Jordan Taylor for a 19-yard touchdown. And sliver of hope Lynch had to win the starting job probably vanished then.

Watson could have made things very interesting in Houston had he played well again Saturday night against the New England Patriots. Watson looked good in the preseason opener (and Savage didn’t), but Savage answered back in the second game. He was pretty sharp in completing 8 of 9 passes for 98 yards and a touchdown in Houston’s 27-23 win over the Patriots. The touchdown was a good read, finding Jaelen Strong dragging the back of the end zone. The throw was a bit high but Strong hauled it in for a score. The Texans have maintained they want Savage to start this season, and Saturday’s performance showed why the coaches have that faith in him.

Watson was a bit off on Saturday. He misfired on some passes he made last week. He overthrew a receiver in the end zone with the Texans deep in Patriots territory. Watson did make a nice move on a short touchdown run in the second half. Watson completed just 3-of-10 passes with 102 passing yards, and a lot of Watson’s production came on a short pass and impressive long run by rookie D’Onta Foreman for 63 yards. He looked more like a rookie this week.

If last week’s preseason opener gave the Texans any thoughts about starting Watson in Week 1, the second preseason game probably pushed Savage back to a commanding lead in the race. There isn’t much time left for Watson to catch him, either.

There are still two preseason games left (though starters rarely play in the fourth preseason game) and presumably Denver and Houston came into training camp quietly hoping their first-round pick quarterbacks would blow everyone away and win the job. But based on what happened Saturday night, it appears the Broncos and Texans should know their Week 1 starting quarterbacks barring a big change in the next two weeks.

The Tennessee Titans got a chance to show off a bit for a national television audience. With bored sports fans turning on the only NFL preseason game Saturday afternoon (what else were you going to watch, Mexico vs. Italy in the Little League World Series?) the Titans looked really sharp in a 34-27 win over the Carolina Panthers.

