NFL Power Rankings: The Patriots are going to be really tough to beat in the AFC

There was a time when the AFC playoffs looked wide open.

Those were the days.

The New England Patriots might be looking at the extended weather forecast for Houston in early February because the Patriots are peaking, while some other AFC contenders have taken hits.

The Oakland Raiders lost quarterback Derek Carr to a broken leg, and they’re not going anywhere with Matt McGloin. The Miami Dolphins were already playing without starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill. The Houston Texans don’t have an injury at quarterback, but we all saw their new starter Tom Savage struggle on Saturday night.

There are only two real threats. One is the Kansas City Chiefs, who have recently lost at home to the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Chiefs’ “A” game is really good, but we’ve seen their “D-minus” game a couple times lately too. It’s tough to see them winning at New England.

Then we have the Pittsburgh Steelers, who have won six in a row and will be everyone’s edgy pick to win the AFC. There’s a chance New England never has to see Pittsburgh. The Steelers, who can’t get a first-round bye, might have to win two games before they even come to Foxborough. Also, the Patriots have won seven of nine in that series, dating back to Ben Roethlisberger’s rookie season.

It might not matter, for the Steelers or anyone else. Somehow, the Patriots have been unbeatable since losing Rob Gronkowski.

Since Nov. 13, the last time Gronkowski caught a pass this season, the Patriots are 6-0. They put him on injured reserve and won the next four games by 16, 7, 13 and 38 points.

The offense hasn’t been explosive, but it has been good enough. The big difference recently is on defense. The Patriots haven’t given up more than 20 first downs in a game since that Nov. 13 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. They’ve forced 12 turnovers in their past five games. Winning 41-3 on Saturday against a New York Jets team that has checked out doesn’t mean they’re unbeatable, but they haven’t shown many cracks since losing to Seattle.

The Patriots have lost just two games all season. One came when third-string quarterback Jacoby Brissett, a rookie, was playing with a right thumb injury so bad he’d need surgery less than a week later. In the other loss, the Patriots were stopped at the 1-yard line at the end of a tight game against Seattle. The Patriots have played 11 games with Brady, are 10-1 and nine of the wins have been by a touchdown or more.

If it looked like the Patriots were vulnerable without Gronkowski, they have emphatically answered that concern. They have a great quarterback (and remember, half of the rest of the AFC playoff field will probably be quarterbacked by Moore, McGloin and Savage), a defense that is playing well lately and the best coach in football. They can clinch a No. 1 seed on Sunday, and if they don’t get it, the only other possible top seed would be McGloin’s Raiders.

If you hate the Patriots, it might be a long postseason. The Patriots are storming into the playoffs.

Tom Brady and the Patriots have won six in a row. (AP) More

Here are the power rankings after Week 16 of the NFL season:

32. Cleveland Browns (1-14, Last week: 32)

Good for the Browns. Nobody will remember them a few years from now. Had they gone 0-16, they’d be talked about 40 years from now. Ask the 1976 Buccaneers.

31. San Francisco 49ers (2-13, LW: 31)

The 2016 49ers: 2-0 vs. the Rams, 0-13 against everyone else.

30. New York Jets (4-11, LW: 29)

I like Todd Bowles, but it is alarming how blatantly this team has quit on him. You’d think they’d want to at least play hard to save Bowles’ job, if it’s in danger.

29. Los Angeles Rams (4-11, LW: 28)

In six games, Jared Goff has 969 yards, five touchdowns, seven interceptions and a 61.7 (!) rating. Against a 49ers pass defense that is not good (tied for fifth-worst 7.7 yards per pass allowed before Saturday) Goff had 90 yards. Goff struggling as a rookie doesn’t mean he’s a bust. And the Rams have plenty of problems on offense beside him. But you want to see something out of the first pick of the draft.