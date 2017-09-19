NFL Power Rankings: Superstar Kareem Hunt changes Chiefs' outlook

In the draft, the Kansas City Chiefs added a dynamic offensive player. Presumably frustrated with not being able to get over the hump in the playoffs, perhaps they figured a new offensive star could take them to another level.

The Chiefs drafted Patrick Mahomes, too.

Mahomes was the star of the team’s draft class, but running back Kareem Hunt is the one who has changed the Chiefs’ offense right away. Kansas City couldn’t have known Hunt would be this good right away. If the Chiefs knew that, they wouldn’t have waited until the 86th pick to take him. But he looks like the kind of impact player that might finally get the Chiefs past the divisional round of the playoffs for the first time since Joe Montana was their quarterback.

Sunday provided a good example of Hunt’s impact. The Chiefs were in a battle against the Philadelphia Eagles, trailing 10-6 late in the third quarter. Then Hunt took a run 53 yards for a touchdown. The Chiefs never trailed again. Although 50-yard runs look easy on Saturdays against disinterested college defenses, it’s not easy in the NFL. Hunt is the first NFL player since 1955 to have 50-yard touchdowns in each of his first two career games. A playmaker like that is special in the NFL. Hunt appears to be the kind of player who can change a game in an instant.

While Hunt has five NFL touchdowns already, this is a bit out of the blue. He didn’t test like a guy who could break 50-yard touchdowns in the NFL. His combine was average at best, with a 4.6-second 40-yard dash and unimpressive numbers in other drills. That’s why he was still available for the Chiefs in the third round. Plenty of teams who passed on Hunt could use him now.

The Chiefs were the second seed in the AFC last season, and they were a good team. But they lost their playoff opener as a couple decades of playoff disappointment continued. Maybe Hunt can change that. Coach Andy Reid knew how to use multi-dimensional backs like Brian Westbrook and Jamaal Charles, and he knows what he has in Hunt. The Chiefs seem to have the NFL’s latest superstar back, and he lifts their playoff ceiling significantly.

Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (27) has five touchdowns in his first two NFL games. (AP) More

Here are the power rankings after Week 2 of the NFL season:

32. New York Jets (0-2, Last week: 32)

Anyone remember the basketball player Tony Campbell? He was a good, solid player who ended up as the best player on the expansion Minnesota Timberwolves in 1989-90. And his first two seasons he averaged 23.0 and 21.8 points per game. His career best in any other year was 11.0. He scored a lot because it was a professional team and someone had to score. He did it by default. That might be Jermaine Kearse this season for the Jets. Kearse, who was traded to the Jets from the Seahawks right before the season, had two touchdowns on Sunday. He’s going to end up putting up decent numbers basically because someone has to.

31. Indianapolis Colts (0-2, LW: 31)

The fact that the Colts have ruled out Andrew Luck on Monday every week so far this season tells me he won’t be back anytime soon. If there was even a tiny chance of him playing, they’d keep that door open all week, if for no other reason than to keep the opponent guessing. He’s at a zero percent chance to play now. It’ll take a while until Luck is at 100 percent ready.

30. San Francisco 49ers (0-2, LW: 30)

Credit to the 49ers’ defense for nearly pulling off an improbable upset. Carlos Hyde going for 124 rushing yards against the Seattle defense was impressive. But 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan needs to figure out a passing game. Quarterback Brian Hoyer has 292 yards in two full games. Tom Brady had 294 in the first half alone on Sunday. You have to wonder how close the team is to trying out rookie C.J. Beathard.