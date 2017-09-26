NFL Power Rankings: Patriots and Steelers don't look like AFC favorites

The New England Patriots were the most popular pick to win this season’s Super Bowl. If you wanted to be different and not pick the Patriots, you probably picked the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Neither of them has looked like a Super Bowl team so far.

The Steelers and Patriots are 2-1, which is a positive because they can figure out their issues without having to dig out of a hole. The New York Giants and Los Angeles Chargers would love to be in that spot. However, there are glaring issues.

Let’s start with the Patriots, because they have the worst defense in football so far. Sure, it’s early. Still, the Patriots have allowed 461 yards per game and 7.1 yards per play, the most in the NFL in each category. Maybe it was excusable against the Chiefs and Saints, who have good offenses, but not against Houston. The Texans had shown absolutely nothing on offense the first two weeks. They looked like the 2013 Broncos in Week 3 against the Patriots, and that was with Deshaun Watson making his second career start.

Tom Brady carried the Patriots to a nearly miraculous win at home, and Brady is always capable of that. It’s just tough to rely on him throwing five touchdowns to win at home against mediocre teams like the Texans. The Patriots were fortunate to escape with a win, but now they have played two poor games at home. That’s concerning. You have to bet on Bill Belichick to figure out the defensive issues. It’s not like there’s no talent on that side of the ball. But right now it’s a total mess. While you assume it’ll get better, it might not. The Patriots aren’t winning a Super Bowl if it doesn’t.

The Steelers’ biggest problem might be harder to solve. They’re not very good on the road. Ben Roethlisberger’s extreme road and home splits going back to the 2015 season are troubling. He has been an All-Pro candidate at home and barely above replacement level on the road. It’s not just Roethlisberger. His struggles on the road are reflective of the team as a whole. In Week 1, the Steelers needed a big play by Antonio Brown to finish a three-point win against the Browns, who have looked terrible in the two games since. In Week 3, they lost at a Bears team that was expected to win a handful of games at best this season. If you want to be great, you can’t do it by being this bad away from home. It’s also tough to get a good seed when you’re in danger of losing to any team away from home. This week, at a Baltimore team that just got steamrolled by the Jaguars, is an interesting test for the Steelers.

What’s funny is that despite all of those issues, the Patriots are still the runaway favorites to win the Super Bowl and the Steelers aren’t far behind according to OddsShark. New England’s odds 3.75-to-1 and no other team is less than 7.5-to-1. The Steelers trail only the Patriots, Packers and Falcons as the fourth favorite (10-to-1). We all can see the talent in the Patriots and Steelers. The Chiefs have played by far the best of any of the 32 teams through three weeks, but they don’t have better Super Bowl odds than New England or Pittsburgh. That’s because everyone still understands the ceiling the Patriots and Steelers have.

But to reach those heights, the Steelers and Patriots are going to have to fix some things. They might end up looking like the teams we expected them to be before the season, but they’re certainly not there yet.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) and his team have struggled on the road this season. (AP) More

Here are the power rankings after Week 2 of the NFL season:

32. Cleveland Browns (0-3, LW: 29)

I don’t love putting the Browns at No. 32. I want to be optimistic and see progress. But after a decent showing Week 1, they’ve looked hopeless against the Ravens (who looked awful on Sunday) and the Colts, who aren’t very good either.