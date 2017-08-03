NFL Power Rankings: It's the Patriots, and then everyone else far behind

When the NBA season ended, Las Vegas made the Golden State Warriors overwhelming favorites to win the 2018 title.

Golden State was listed at -200 odds to win next season’s championship, meaning you have to risk $200 to win just $100. Our friends at Ball Don’t Lie wrote that the Warriors were the biggest preseason favorite ever, in any sport.

I think we should be talking about the 2017 New England Patriots the same way.

The Patriots are the biggest NFL preseason favorite we have seen in a long time. The Patriots were between 3-to-1 and 2-to-1 at most Las Vegas sportsbooks this summer. Since 2001, the only teams that have had Super Bowl odds at less than 4-to-1 are the 2002 St. Louis Rams (3.5-to-1), the 2007 Patriots (2.5-to-1) and the 2008 Patriots (3.5-to-1), according to SportsOddsHistory.com. It’s unusual, given the parity in the NFL, the single-elimination playoff format and the high rate of injuries, for any NFL team to be an overwhelming favorite to win it all. Yet, I don’t think the odds on the 2017 Patriots are low enough. They should be closer to the Warriors’ odds.

The Patriots were 14-1 with Tom Brady in the lineup last season, with one extremely close loss, and got better in the offseason. I wrote all about them in their season preview this week. They’re so good on paper, I can’t even completely rule out a 19-0 season.

I also can’t figure out who will stop them. The Pittsburgh Steelers have a chance because of their offense, and perhaps the same can be said about the Denver Broncos and their defense. Aaron Rodgers is capable of an otherworldly performance to knock off New England. Since the Falcons did lead New England 28-3 in a Super Bowl and needed just about every single play to go against them to lose, you have to put them on the short list too. But aside from just guessing that any team can lose in a single game in the NFL, there’s no good reason to believe the Patriots won’t repeat. If someone picks another team to win Super Bowl LII, they’re trying too hard to be cute or they have a grudge.

If you’re not a Patriots fan, there’s still hope. Some of the NFL’s greatest teams ever didn’t win a Super Bowl. A few ill-timed injuries or just the wacky nature of the playoffs can catch even the best teams. But this is true too: As the NFL’s preseason starts with the Hall of Fame game on Thursday night, everyone is chasing New England. It should be a familiar position by now.

Bill Belichick and the Patriots are favored to repeat as Super Bowl champs. (AP) More

Here are the pre-preseason NFL power rankings. Click on any team name below to read the full preview for that squad:

32. New York Jets

Actual headline from The MMQB from Jets camp: “Jets coaches are focusing on the little things—like getting Christian Hackenberg to break the huddle right.” It’s going to be a long, long season Jets fans.

31. Cleveland Browns

All the news about rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer in camp has been positive. There’s still a long way to go before the Browns pick a Week 1 starter, but they’ll have to get Kizer some starts this season. They need to go into next year’s draft knowing if Kizer is their guy.

30. San Francisco 49ers

My Yahoo Sports teammate Charles Robinson went to 49ers camp and was very impressed with rookie linebacker Reuben Foster. I hope that carries over, because Foster was such an exciting prospect coming out of Alabama.

29. Chicago Bears

I do think the plan is to start Mike Glennon over Mitch Trubisky from Week 1 on, but that was the plan at the start of preseason for the 2012 Seattle Seahawks with Matt Flynn over Russell Wilson.

28. Los Angeles Rams

All the reports about Jared Goff have been pretty good, but there have been positive stories about backup Sean Mannion too. I’m not buying that anyone but Goff starts Week 1, or even over the first three-quarters (at least) of the season, but it’ll be worth watching the quarterbacks in the preseason.