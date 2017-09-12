NFL Power Rankings: The Patriots can't be No. 1 anymore ... right?

Weird things happen in Week 1. We see results that, when you look back at the end of the season, make no sense at all.

2016: The Buccaneers went to Atlanta and handled the Falcons fairly easily in a 31-24 win. The Falcons ended up winning the NFC, while the Buccaneers missed the playoffs.

2015: San Francisco blew out Minnesota 20-3. The Vikings ended up 11-5; the 49ers were 5-11.

2014: The Titans went 2-14 this season. The Chiefs went 9-7. You couldn’t have predicted that by Week 1, when the Titans won 26-10 at Kansas City.

2013: The Texans won 31-28 at the San Diego Chargers. That was one of the two wins for the 2013 Texans, who finished 2-14. The Chargers went 9-7 and made the playoffs.

You get it. Some things we saw in Week 1 this past week that will prove to be absolute flukes.

If I had to guess, the New England Patriots‘ shocking loss will be this season’s strangest result when we look back.

Not that the Kansas City Chiefs aren’t good. The Chiefs suddenly have an exciting offense and a good defense. They were very good last season and will be good again. But I don’t think the Patriots are as bad as they looked Week 1. If I had to guess, the Patriots will be No. 1 in these power rankings again at some point this season. And if I had to bet on one team winning this season’s Super Bowl, I’d still bet on the Patriots. They’ve earned that after years and years of success. But the Patriots obviously can’t stay at No. 1 in the power rankings after after giving up more than 500 yards and being beaten soundly at home.

We’ve been through this before though. Each season is different, so New England’s famous rebound from a blowout loss to the Chiefs in 2014 might not apply this time around. But it’s hard to believe a Patriots team that was 14-1 with Tom Brady in the lineup last season and had a good offseason has suddenly lost it. They didn’t look good in Week 1, and there are some legitimate issues that need to be worked out (I wrote about the potential problems that were exposed here). But I’m going to assume Bill Belichick can figure it out.

Bill Belichick and the Patriots will need to bounce back from a rough Week 1. (AP) More

The Patriots weren’t the only good team to start this season slowly. Plenty of teams that were considered among the top contenders before the season didn’t look great in Week 1. It’s tough to sort out what will stick from the season openers and what will prove to be a one-week aberration, but let’s try as we get into the post-Week 1 NFL power rankings:

32. New York Jets (0-1, Last week: 32)

It’s not going to get any better this week at Oakland.

31. Indianapolis Colts (0-1, LW: 28)

Wow, that loss to the Rams was awful. I can’t put them No. 32 based on just one game, but another performance like that one and it’ll have to be strongly considered. Everyone assumes when Andrew Luck comes back the Colts will be competitive again, but did that look like a team that is anywhere close to being good?

30. San Francisco 49ers (0-1, LW: 30)

It is going to be a tough season for Kyle Shanahan. We saw last season how good he can be calling offensive plays. But you still need talent, and he doesn’t have Matt Ryan, Devonta Freeman or Julio Jones anymore. The 49ers might have a few 3-point games this season.

29. Cleveland Browns (0-1, LW: 31)

Not everything was going to be fixed in one offseason. But coming off a 1-15 season, they lost by a field goal to a Steelers team most people view as one of the two best in the AFC. You can see the progress.

28. Buffalo Bills (1-0, LW: 29)

LeSean McCoy had 27 touches in the opener, mostly because the Bills are seriously thin behind him. He’s 29 years old with more than 1,900 career carries. The Bills aren’t going to cut back on his usage. “If I give him the ball 50 times, he’ll make 50 plays,” said offensive coordinator Rick Dennison, via ESPN’s Mike Rodak. We’ll see how that works out.