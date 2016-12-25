NFL playoff picture: Texans join Falcons, Giants in postseason

AFC: (1) Patriots, (2) Raiders, (3) Steelers vs. (6) Dolphins, (4) Texans vs. (5) Chiefs

NFC: (1) Cowboys, (2) Falcons, (3) Lions vs. (6) Packers, (4) Seahawks vs. (5) Giants

The Texans might end up with the worst record of any team in the playoffs, but they can relax during Week 17. A 12-10 win against the Bengals clinched the AFC South for Houston, making them the third team to lock up a playoff berth Saturday.

Earlier, the Saints delivered a present to the Falcons, Giants and Redskins. New Orleans’ win against the Buccaneers clinched the NFC South for Atlanta and a wild-card berth for New York. The Redskins now root for the Cowboys on Monday, as a Lions loss plus a Redskins win would send Washington to the playoffs in front of the Packers-Lions loser next week.

That Packers-Lions game will decide the NFC North title. Detroit still would clinch a wild-card berth with a win Monday at the Cowboys.

Sunday’s doubleheader has huge playoff implications. The Steelers are trying to clinch the AFC North with a win against the Ravens, who are trying to take the division lead. And the Broncos are trying to keep their postseason hopes alive at the Chiefs, who still can catch the suddenly David Carr-less Raiders in the AFC West.

All times Eastern. x-clinched playoff berth, y-clinched division title, z-clinched first-round playoff bye, *-clinched home-field advantage

z-1. New England Patriots (13-2, East champion; 10-1 conf, 4-1 div)

W 41-3 vs. Jets, at Dolphins

• Have clinched the East and a first-round playoff bye but lose a tiebreaker to the Raiders (strength of victory, 79-96 to 72-112-2).

• Would clinch home-field advantage through the AFC playoffs with a win/tie at the Dolphins or Raiders loss/tie at the Broncos.

x-2. Oakland Raiders (12-3, West leader; 9-2 conf, 3-2 div)

W 33-25 vs. Colts, at Broncos

• Have clinched a playoff berth and win a tiebreaker with the Patriots (strength of victory) but lose a tiebreaker with the Chiefs (head to head).

• Would clinch the West and a first-round playoff bye with a Chiefs loss/tie Sunday night to the Broncos.

• Would clinch the No. 1 seed with a win at the Broncos plus a Patriots loss at the Dolphins.

3. Pittsburgh Steelers (9-5, North leader; 7-3 conf, 3-1 div)

vs. Ravens (Sun 4:30/NFLN), vs. Browns

• Would clinch the North with a win (though not a tie) Sunday against the Ravens. Would lose the head-to-head tiebreaker with the Ravens.

• Would win most wild-card tiebreakers because of conference record but lose a two-way tie with the Dolphins because of a head-to-head loss.

y-4. Houston Texans (9-6, South champion; 7-4 conf, 5-0 div)

W 12-10 vs. Bengals, at Titans

• Clinched the South with a win against the Bengals plus the Titans’ loss at the Jaguars because of a better division record than the Titans (5-1 to 2-4).

5. Kansas City Chiefs (10-4, top wild card; 7-3 conf, 4-0 div)

vs. Broncos (Sun 8:30/NBC), at Chargers

• Would clinch a playoff berth with a Ravens loss/tie Sunday (the Steelers would clinch the North and couldn’t cause the Chiefs to lose a three-way tie with Pittsburgh and the Dolphins). The AFC South runner-up can’t have 10 wins, and the Broncos have a worse division record even if they finish 10-6.

• Also would clinch a playoff berth with a win/tie Sunday night against the Broncos.

• Would clinch a first-round bye if they finish with the same record as the Raiders.