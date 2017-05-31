Which NFL player is the next to become world-famous?





Welcome to the Wednesday War Room, where your favorite Yahoo Sports NFL writers weigh in on the most serious and critical NFL topics of the day. Read on for how you can join in. Today, we’re talking almost-famous NFL players and Romo’s return (?). Onward!

Question 1: No football players ranked atop ESPN’s Top 100 most famous athletes list. Putting aside the usual suspects (Brady, Cam, Gronk, etc.), which NFL player deserves the white-hot spotlight of fame?

Frank Schwab:

For all the angst over quarterbacking in the NFL, there is a good group of young quarterbacks who will do just fine leading the league into the post-Brady/post-Manning era (and there are a few more coming in a strong 2018 draft class). But of them all, I think Derek Carr of the Oakland Raiders will emerge as the biggest superstar. The Raiders are a marquee franchise and Carr is leading them back to relevance. They’re going to get a lot of attention with the move to Las Vegas, and Carr is the perfect player to lead the way. Because he grew up being groomed by his brother and former No. 1 overall pick David to be an NFL quarterback, he carries himself like you’d expect from a star quarterback. It won’t be long before he’s a household name.

Kevin Kaduk:

Seems like that Colin Kaepernick fella deserves a little more press than he’s been getting, don’t you think? All kidding aside, I’m still waiting for the first offensive linemen to break through and become a multimedia personality. If JJ Watt can do it on the other side of the line, why can’t one of football’s under appreciated warriors? I even have a good candidate: Joe Thomas of the Cleveland Browns. He hasn’t missed a Pro Bowl since entering the league and he currently runs one of the most entertaining NFL player Twitter accounts. He definitely has enough cred to step out of the traditional “linemen should be seen and not heard” mold. Playing for the Browns doesn’t help things, but Thomas deserves more off-field attention than he usually gets.

Jay Busbee:

The NFL does all it can to ensure that the teams and The Shield take precedence over any one player—seriously, even Peyton freaking Manning is quickly vanishing from public view, and he’s been gone barely a year. Celebrity in the NFL is a tricky thing because of the short shelf life of even the best players, so you can’t really blame Antonio Brown for twerking or Odell Beckham Jr. for trying to impregnate a kicking net. Gotta do what you can to cut through the noise, man. Anyway, two guys I think are ripe for big-time exposure are the Panthers’ Greg Olsen and the Rams’ Todd Gurley. They’re both in that sweet spot where talent and personality intersect but criminal charges don’t overlap. Olsen is like Gronk with the Axe Body Spray and Lime-A-Ritas excised from his genetic code, and Gurley has the potential to be a game-changer (maybe the only game-changer) in a town that thrives on celebrity.

Eric Edholm:

The world needs to get to know J.J. Watt, and we in the media just need to do a better job of telling his sto–oh, and here I thought I could make it through without cracking up. Sorry, just let me regain myself a bit here. No, but seriously, it’s an interesting question, and one that I didn’t have an immediate answer to. We know Russell Wilson, to the point where he’s almost passé, right? Aaron Rodgers, even Odell Beckham. There’s a clearly defined caste here, and it hasn’t had a ton of new members lately. As a result, we’re kind of over all the household names a bit, fairly or not.

I would nominate Marcus Mariota. He’s quiet and plays in Nashville. Those are two strikes against him. But he’s a role model, a fantastic young player and might be the quarterback for a very competitive team this year. I suspect the Titans are not *quite* as good as everyone thinks they are. But it might be a fun season upcoming for them, feeding off the energy and the momentum built up during a dream hockey season there.

View photos Marcus Mariota could be one of the NFL’s next great breakout stars. (AP) More