NFL owners make changes to overtime, rosters, and celebrations

NFL owners approved four rules changes at their annual spring meetings in Chicago. Two of the rules directly affect play on the field.

Celebration penalties will now be more relaxed. After communication with at least 80 former players, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell released a statement regarding this rule change.

“We are relaxing our rules on celebrations to allow players more room to have fun after they make big plays,” Goodell said.

AROUND COVER32

2017 NFL Draft: How the Baltimore Ravens could have benefitted from trading down in the draft

2017 NFL Season: Could Jaguars’ rookie RB, Leonared Fournette, be this year’s Ezekiel Elliot

What’s Trending: Former NFL QB ,Chris Simms, calls Giants’ re-signing of DE, Pierre-Paul, “Boneheaded”

This Week in NFL History: Reliving some of the greatest moments in NFL histroy from May 21st – May 27th

Around the NFL: Giants’ star WR, Odell Beckham Jr., misses first day of OTA’s

The new rules allow players to celebrate as a group, use the football as a prop, and/or use the ground to make snow angels. These types of celebrations were previously a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. Prolonged celebrations, celebrations directed at an opponent, suggestive acts, or any simulating of a gun/weapon are still prohibited.

Owners also passed a resolution reducing the preseason and regular season overtime from 15 minutes to 10 minutes. This was done to cut down on the number of snaps a team plays before the possibility of playing another game in four to six games. Postseason overtime periods will remain 15 minutes.

The overtime resolution was originally pitched at the annual league meetings in March but was shelved until now. This will likely result in more tie games but it will also provide a clearer playoff picture towards the end of the regular season.

The other two rules directly affect how rosters will look throughout the season.

Owners approved a rule that will allow teams to make two players eligible to return from injured reserve each season. Previously, teams were only able to designate one player to be activated from injured reserve.

Any player who spends six weeks on injured reserve is eligible to return to practice. A team will have 14 days to decide whether or not the player will be activated from injured reserve once the player returns to practice.

Owners also voted to have NFL rosters drop from 90 to 53 players after the final preseason game. This eliminates the cut from 90 to 75 players before the final preseason game. This ensures more players will get an opportunity to make a team’s roster. It also means teams will be busier after the final preseason game.

The post NFL owners make changes to overtime, rosters, and celebrations appeared first on Cover32.