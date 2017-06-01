NFL-National Football League roundup

June 1 (The Sports Xchange) - The Cleveland Browns agreed to terms to acquire safety Calvin Pryor from the New York Jets for linebacker Demario Davis on Thursday.

Pryor reportedly was on the trade block after the Jets selected safeties Jamal Adams and Marcus Maye in the first two rounds of the 2017 NFL draft.

Pryor collected 60 tackles and one forced fumble in 15 games last season and was selected by New York with the 18th overall pick in the 2014 draft.

Davis spent his first four seasons with the Jets before signing with the Browns as an unrestricted free agent in 2016. He finished second on the team with 99 tackles last year and had two sacks and one forced fumble.

--

The Indianapolis Colts signed free agent running back Christine Michael.

The Colts waived running back Brandon Radcliff to make room for Michael, who will be employed by his fourth NFL team since being selected in the second round of the 2013 NFL draft out of Texas A&M.

Michael, who signed a one-year, $800,000 deal in March, was released by the Green Bay Packers on May 1 after the team selected three running backs in the 2017 NFL draft.

--

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have their entire 2017 draft class under contract after signing wide receiver Chris Godwin to a deal.

Godwin, who was the first of the team's two third-round selections in the draft, is coming off a season in which he reeled in 11 touchdown passes with Penn State. That total is the second-most in a single season in school history.

--

The San Francisco 49ers signed cornerback Will Davis to a one-year deal, the team announced. To make room on the roster, the team has waived wide receiver Rashad Ross. ))