NFL-National Football League roundup

May 11 (The Sports Xchange) - The NFL has denied Cleveland Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon's recent reinstatement petition, multiple outlets reported on Thursday.

Gordon hasn't played since the 2014 season while banished under the NFL's substance-abuse policy.

Commissioner Roger Goodell reinstated Gordon on a conditional basis last season but the Pro Bowl receiver checked into the rehab facility in September and put his career on hold. Gordon spent 30 days in a New Hampshire facility.

Gordon had 87 catches for a league-leading 1,646 yards in 2013, his second year in the league.

--

The Arizona Cardinals released linebacker Daryl Washington just 16 days after the former Pro Bowler was conditionally reinstated by the NFL.

Washington missed the past three seasons due to multiple violations of the NFL's substance-abuse policy.

The decision came one day after coach Bruce Arians, general manager Steve Keim and team president Michael Bidwill met with the 30-year-old Washington.

--

Tennessee Titans receiver Tajae Sharpe and offensive lineman Sebastian Tretola are being investigated for a possible assault of a man on the first night of the NFL Draft.

Dante R. Satterfield filed a civil lawsuit against the two players, claiming he was beaten by Sharpe as Tretola served as a lookout. People are investigating the incident.

In the suit, Satterfield said he suffered broken bones in his face, massive bruising, a concussion and a perforated eardrum among other injuries.

--

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan issued a joint statement refuting a report that said the club is interested in trading star linebacker NaVorro Bowman.

"The report that we have been shopping NaVorro Bowman is completely false," the statement read.

Bowman, 28, sustained his second significant injury in the past three years when he tore his Achilles after four games last season.

--

The Chicago Bears released receiver Eddie Royal, the club announced.

Royal was due $5 million this coming season in the final year of a three-year, $15 million contract. Royal, who turns 31 on May 21, caught 70 passes for 607 yards and three touchdowns in 18 games with Chicago and had a punt return for a touchdown.

--

The Atlanta Falcons agreed to terms with first-round pick defensive end/linebacker Takkarist McKinley, the team announced. McKinley was the 26th overall selection in last month's NFL Draft. Atlanta traded up five spots to select him.

The Falcons also announced they have agreed to terms with three other draft picks: linebacker Duke Riley (third round out of LSU), running back Brian Hill (fifth, Wyoming) and tight end Eric Saubert (fifth, Drake).

--

The NFL and Twitter announced a year-round deal that includes a live 30-minute show five days a week during the NFL season, live pre-game coverage on both Twitter and Periscope during the season, and officially licensed video content.

NFL Network talent will conduct the show with live interviews, breaking news and other behind-the-scenes points of access, the NFL announced. Pregame exclusives prior to primetime games from the sideline and in-stadium looks are part of the agreement with Twitter and Periscope.

--

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed defensive end Evan Panfil.

Panfil was one of 26 undrafted players that participated in Tampa Bay's recent rookie mini-camp on a tryout basis.

