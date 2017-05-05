NFL-National Football League roundup

May 4 (The Sports Xchange) - Jay Cutler reportedly is looking to follow in the footsteps of Tony Romo by branching into the broadcast booth.

Cutler auditioned with FOX on Thursday, ESPN reported, citing sources. FOX is in need of a replacement for John Lynch after the latter became the San Francisco 49ers' general manager earlier this offseason.

The 34-year-old Cutler has not officially announced his retirement since being released by the Chicago Bears on March 9. However, potential teams in need of a starting quarterback have looked elsewhere, with the New York Jets signing Josh McCown and the Houston Texans drafting Clemson's Deshaun Watson.

Cutler's agent, Bus Cook, told NFL.com that his client still wants to play "if the right offer comes along."

Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Michael Oher was cited for allegedly assaulting an Uber driver in Nashville, Tenn., multiple media outlets reported.

The incident was reported on April 14, and Oher was charged with misdemeanor assault. He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

The 2009 Hollywood movie "The Blind Side'' was based on Oher's life story.

Defensive tackle Haloti Ngata consulted with his neurologist to make sure his brain was OK before returning for a 12th NFL season.

Ngata, 33, followed through on his agent's suggestion to undergo a battery of tests over a two-week span at the CORE Institute in Brighton, Mich. Ngata claims he has been diagnosed with one concussion during his NFL career with the Baltimore Ravens and Lions.

Ngata is entering the second season of a two-year, $12 million contract.

Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said there is "no animosity at all" in his relationship with Richard Sherman and that the team is not interested in trading the four-time Pro Bowl cornerback.

Carroll told 710 ESPN Seattle that the Seahawks were willing to listen to offers for Sherman as a means to improve the team.

Sherman, who has two years remaining on his contract, is due to earn $11.43 million in 2017 and $11 million in 2018.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Doug Martin avoided serious injury when he was involved in a car accident in Tampa.

According to Tampa Police, Martin's black BMW was hit by another car in an intersection. Martin suffered minor cuts and bruises. The driver of the other car was given a citation for running a stop sign.

The offseason is considered big for the 28-year-old after he tested positive for a performance-enhancing substance late during the 2016 season.

The New York Jets released Marcus Gilchrist after selecting two other safeties in the 2017 NFL draft.

Gilchrist saw his 2016 season come to an end in Week 14 after sustaining a ruptured patellar tendon. The 28-year-old collected 55 tackles and two interceptions in 13 games.

He was set to make $6 million in salary this coming season.

The Minnesota Vikings released safety Cedric Thompson, tackle Marquis Lucas and defensive tackle Sterling Bailey.

The moves were made ahead of rookie camp, which begins on Friday.