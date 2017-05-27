NFL-National Football League roundup

May 26 (The Sports Xchange) - Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said he plans to return to his duties even if he loses sight in his right eye.

Zimmer is away from the team during this week's organized team activities after undergoing his eighth eye surgery in the past seven months.

"I'll be back shortly with one eye or two," Zimmer said during a conference call. "It doesn't matter. I'll be back either way."

Zimmer's latest surgery was on May 17 when doctors inserted a gas bubble into his eye, designed to stabilize his detached retina and keep it in place.

The possibility of becoming permanently blind exists and the 60-year-old Zimmer has pondered the situation.

"I don't want to go blind in this eye (but) if that's what it is, that's what it is," Zimmer said. "This will not keep me from coaching."

Former Oregon and NFL coach Chip Kelly is joining ESPN as a studio analyst next season, the network announced.

Kelly spent the past four seasons in the NFL, coaching the Philadelphia Eagles for three years and the San Francisco 49ers in 2016. Kelly was fired by the 49ers after going 2-14 last season.

The Washington Redskins signed third-round cornerback Fabian Moreau, their last remaining 2017 draft pick.

Moreau, 23, is recovering from a torn pectoral muscle he suffered at his pro day in March. He is expected to make a full return to the field sometime in late August or early September.

Moreau agreed to the standard four-year deal for players drafted outside of the first round. (Editing by Andrew Both)