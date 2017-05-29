NFL-National Football League roundup

May 28 (The Sports Xchange) - New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady delivered a video message to the family of a Navy SEAL killed recently in action.

In a column this Memorial Day weekend, Bill Speros of the Boston Herald wrote about Navy SEAL Kyle Milliken, a Maine native and former University of Connecticut track athlete killed in Somalia on May 5.

Brady delivered the video message last week at the funeral of Milliken, thanking the hero's wife and their two children for their sacrifice. Speros shared that at Milliken's funeral in Virginia Beach, Va., Brady's video offered condolences and spoke of how Milliken was considered a "glue guy" by UConn track coach Greg Roy.

Milliken, 38, became the first U.S. service member killed in Somalia since the early 1990s, dying in a firefight during a raid. He spent 15 years in the Navy, earning a spot on SEAL Team Six and securing four Bronze Stars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The Oakland Raiders' season tickets for the 2017 campaign have sold out despite their impending move to Las Vegas.

Fans spending money on season tickets for a lame-duck team comes as Raiders owner Mark Davis is hinting he will ask to stay around Oakland Coliseum for an extra season while Nevada builds his Vegas dome stadium, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. The team's lease in Oakland runs through the 2018 season, but the Las Vegas stadium may not be ready until 2020.

Quarterback Michael Vick, the former No. 1 overall pick of the Atlanta Falcons, clarified his earlier comments regarding retirement, saying he has not spoken with anyone from the organization about signing a one-day contract so he can officially retire as a member of the Falcons.

In February, the 36-year-old Vick announced he was retired from the NFL, but he had told CBS Radio in Atlanta on Friday night that he has talked with the Falcons about signing a one-day contract and then officially retiring. He spent six seasons with the Falcons and was a three-time Pro Bowl selection before his dog-fighting conviction.